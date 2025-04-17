National Football League 2025 NFL Draft odds: 'The second QB drafted is somewhat open for discussion' Published Apr. 17, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL Draft odds aren’t all about Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. But it sure seems that way, a week ahead of the 2025 festivities at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field.

Sanders, the Colorado quarterback and son of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, is listed in a multitude of NFL Draft prop bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hunter isn’t in quite as many props, but he’s popular, as well.

"Sanders is everywhere. And he’s had the most interest overall," DraftKings director of sportsbook operations Johnny Avello said. "Hunter has taken big money for that No. 2 spot, where he’s a pretty significant favorite now."

Avello helps break down NFL Draft odds on some of the more intriguing markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shedeur Show

Sanders almost assuredly won’t be the No. 1 overall pick. But keep in mind, NFL Draft odds have been on the board for months now, and at one point Sanders was the favorite.

Now, Miami QB Cam Ward is a massive -20000 favorite, all but guaranteed to be drafted first by the Tennessee Titans. If you’re still inclined to make a bet on Ward, then it’ll take $200 to profit one dollar (total payout $201).

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter is +2000 to go No. 1 overall, followed by Hunter at +4000 and Sanders at +5500. Yes, if you put a hundred bucks on Sanders at +5500, you could win $5,500.

But he’s not going No. 1 overall. So you’ll just be out $100.

Still, that’s just the first of many NFL Draft prop bets that include Sanders. He’s among the choices to be drafted at every slot from No. 2 through No. 10 at DraftKings.

There’s also an Over/Under on Sanders’ draft position: 8.5.

Over is a -310 favorite, meaning oddsmakers expect him to go No. 9 or later. He’s also listed in props of:

Players to be drafted in the top five

Players to be drafted in the top 10

Second QB to be drafted

Team to draft Sanders

And more. But you probably get the point by now.

"Sanders’ landing spot is popular. He’s probably going to New Orleans," Avello said of the Saints, who hold the No. 9 pick. "Derek Carr has issues with his arm, and New Orleans needs to get a QB. The Giants are also a possibility at No. 3. But from what we’re hearing, the Giants’ interest is gone."

Why the Giants drafting Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 would be 'a reach'

But What If …

However, Avello pointed out that NFL Draft odds are often volatile. Things will happen in the days leading up to the April 24 first round — and even while the first round is going on.

"Who knows what team is gonna make a deal to trade up. That can knock the whole thing out of whack," he said. "Shedeur to the Saints is the even-money favorite right now. But if he doesn’t go to the Saints, then where does he end up going?

"He could fall all the way into the 20s, where Pittsburgh could take him at the No. 21 spot."

That would be a surprise, and it could be profitable, too. As Avello noted, on the prop of which team drafts Sanders, the Saints are +100. Which means if you make a $100 bet on the Saints, and they pick Sanders, then you win $100 (total payout $200).

And there’s nothing wrong with doubling your money. In fact, I quite like that.

But if you feel like Sanders might slip in the first round, then Pittsburgh +370 could be worth your gamble. A $100 wager would profit $370 (total payout $470) if Sanders goes to the Steelers.

Hunting Hunter

With Hunter, there seems to be a little more clarity. The two-way standout — at cornerback and wide receiver — is the -330 favorite to go No. 2 overall. Granted, that’s not the lead-pipe-cinch favorite that Ward is at No. 1 overall. But -330 is pretty solid.

So the oddsmakers’ expectations are that Hunter lands with Cleveland. But do your homework. Because if there’s a trade or the Browns change their mind, then there are more lucrative opportunities on betting Hunter elsewhere.

If Cleveland passes, then perhaps the Giants take Hunter. The cornerback is +240 to go No. 3 overall, a much better payout than his -330 odds to go No. 2 overall.

And if the Giants pass, DraftKings has Hunter +1700 to be the No. 4 overall pick. New England holds that pick, and if Hunter is available, he might be too tough to pass up. And if you put $100 on Hunter +1700 to go fourth overall, and it hits, well, welcome to $1,700 in profit ($1,800 total payout).

Hunter is also a massive -20000 favorite to be the first cornerback drafted. But as with Ward, those odds aren’t worth your money. Two hundred bucks to make a dollar isn’t exactly appealing to the public betting masses, rightfully so.

Is Jaxson Dart challenging Shedeur Sanders for QB2 in this draft?

Other Notable Markets

Avello said that generally, the most popular markets are who goes No. 1 overall, No. 2 overall, No. 3 overall and so on. DraftKings has that prop for each of the first 10 picks.

Beyond that, and perhaps no surprise, is another market involving Sanders.

"The second quarterback drafted is somewhat open for discussion," Avello said. "Sanders is the -250 favorite, and Jaxson Dart is behind him at +200. Dart has taken some money.

"If it’s not Sanders, it’s gonna be Dart. But I just don’t see how a team passes on Sanders to take Dart."

Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham is the -130 favorite to be drafted No. 5 overall. The Jacksonville Jaguars currently hold that pick. But -130 isn’t a slam dunk.

"Jalon Walker is picking up some momentum to go No. 5 overall, and on the prop of going within the top five picks," Avello said.

Walker, a linebacker out of Georgia, is +400 to go No. 5 overall. And he’s +340 to be selected among the first five picks.

DraftKings is also offering position total props – Over/Unders on how many players at a specific position will go in the first round.

"On running backs, Over 2.5 is getting some play," Avello said.

FOX Sports NFL reporter Ben Arthur thinks three running backs could go in the first 32 picks, based on his "best fits" mock draft. Arthur has Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty going to the Las Vegas Raiders, North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton going to the Dallas Cowboys, and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson heading to the Denver Broncos.

Over 2.5 is actually a +135 underdog at DraftKings, with Under 2.5 a -165 favorite.

And of course, the QBs Over/Under is popular.

"On quarterbacks in the first round, they’re definitely betting Over 2.5," Avello said. "It looks like three for sure, and maybe four."

Ward and Sanders are locks to go in the first round, and Dart is quite likely to go in Round 1, too. So there’s three right there, which is why Over 2.5 is a hefty -475 favorite. At those odds, it’d take a $475 bet to win $100 (total payout $575).

I’ll pass on that. Enjoy the Draft!

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on X: @PatrickE_Vegas.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share