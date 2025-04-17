National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles reportedly 'open' to trading TE Dallas Goedert
National Football League

Philadelphia Eagles reportedly 'open' to trading TE Dallas Goedert

Published Apr. 17, 2025 12:54 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert may be on to Act 2 of his NFL career.

The Eagles are fielding trade offers and are "open" to moving the seven-year tight end, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz

Goedert is entering the final season of a four-year, $57 million deal with the Eagles. He could be looking for a new contract, according to Schultz. 

Last season, the now-30-year-old Goedert totaled 42 receptions for 496 yards and two touchdowns. He was limited to 10 regular-season games due to a knee injury. Then, in Philadelphia's run to winning Super Bowl LIX, Goedert totaled 17 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across his seven-year career, Goedert has averaged 50 receptions for 584 yards and three touchdowns per season. He has been limited by various injuries, including knee, hamstring, forearm and calf issues.

Philadelphia selected Goedert with the No. 49 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State, with him eventually succeeding tight end and three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz as its starter at the position.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Goedert
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: If the NFL had an expansion draft, would Mahomes go No. 1? Who takes a non-QB first?

If the NFL had an expansion draft, would Mahomes go No. 1? Who takes a non-QB first?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes