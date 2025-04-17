Philadelphia Eagles reportedly 'open' to trading TE Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert may be on to Act 2 of his NFL career.
The Eagles are fielding trade offers and are "open" to moving the seven-year tight end, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.
Goedert is entering the final season of a four-year, $57 million deal with the Eagles. He could be looking for a new contract, according to Schultz.
Last season, the now-30-year-old Goedert totaled 42 receptions for 496 yards and two touchdowns. He was limited to 10 regular-season games due to a knee injury. Then, in Philadelphia's run to winning Super Bowl LIX, Goedert totaled 17 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown.
Across his seven-year career, Goedert has averaged 50 receptions for 584 yards and three touchdowns per season. He has been limited by various injuries, including knee, hamstring, forearm and calf issues.
Philadelphia selected Goedert with the No. 49 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State, with him eventually succeeding tight end and three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz as its starter at the position.
