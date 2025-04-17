National Football League Aaron Rodgers on free agency: 'I'm open to anything and attached to nothing' Updated Apr. 17, 2025 2:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers broke his silence on Thursday, making an appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show." So, what's the deal with the free agent and four-time NFL MVP?

"I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement still could be a possibility," Rodgers said Thursday.

Rodgers confirmed that he has talked to members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants over the past two months, while saying that he has personal matters which have played a role in him not yet signing a contract.

He didn't announce an intention to play for a specific team or retire, as well as saying that the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft wouldn't impact his decision.

Rodgers was released by the New York Jets last month after a two-year stint with the franchise. Last season, Rodgers totaled 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating, while completing 63% of his passes in what was a 5-12 season for the Jets.

Rodgers, a four-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler, spent the first 18 seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers (2005-22) — the last 15 as a starter — before spending the previous two seasons with the Jets.

As for the teams Rodgers has spoken to, the Giants have signed veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, which likely ends their interest in the 41-year-old signal-caller. The Steelers have reunited with quarterback Mason Rudolph and could still select a QB in next week's draft. They own the No. 21 pick and could trade up if they're especially enamored with a prospect. The Vikings appear committed to 2024 first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy as their starter for next season.

The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26.

