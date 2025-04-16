National Football League Titans 7-round mock draft: Cam Ward goes No. 1 overall, but then what? Published Apr. 17, 2025 9:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL world expects Miami’s Cam Ward to be the Titans’ pick at No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, barring a last-minute change of circumstances. But what happens after that?

Tennessee has one of the league’s most talent-deficient rosters, as evident by its 3-14 record last season. Outside of quarterback, the team also has glaring holes at wide receiver and edge rusher and needs depth at a slew of other positions on both sides of the ball.

Here’s our seven-round mock draft for the Titans, including an early-round trade.

First round, No. 1 overall: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 219 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): 67.2% completion rate for 4,313 yards and 39 TDs, 7 INTs

The Titans get their hopeful franchise quarterback in Ward, who set Miami single-season records in passing yards and touchdowns in his lone season with the Hurricanes. The former zero-star recruit can be a bit reckless at times, but he’s an instinctive passer and operates well in the pocket with his strength and elusiveness. Ward also has the rare ability to throw from various arm slots.

The all-time leader in career passing touchdowns in Division I, Ward has sufficiently impressed Tennessee’s brass in the pre-draft process.

Second round, No. 35 overall: Trade!

Tennessee finds a partner to move back in the second round, dealing picks 35 and 178 (sixth round) to the San Francisco 49ers for Nos. 42 (second round) and 100 (third round).

Second round, No. 42 overall (via Niners): Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds

2024 stats (14 games): 80 catches for 1,194 yards and 8 TDs

The Titans are in desperate need of talent and depth at receiver, especially with a rookie QB. Calvin Ridley turns 31 in December, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine — who tied for ninth in the NFL with nine receiving touchdowns last season — walked in free agency. Former first-round pick Treylon Burks (torn ACL) is expected to miss the start of training camp.

A slot receiver with 4.39 speed, Noel should fit well in coach Brian Callahan’s offense alongside Ridley, who played more than 78% of his snaps from a wide alignment last season. Noel was a dependable target at Iowa State, where he was a three-year starter and showed statistical improvement each season.

Third round, No. 100 overall (via Niners): Princely Umanmielen, edge, Ole Miss

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 244 pounds

2024 stats (12 games): 10.5 sacks, 37 tackles (13.5 for loss), FF

Edge rusher was a glaring weakness for the Titans even before they released Harold Landry III (9.0 sacks last season) in March. No one on Tennessee’s roster has registered a double-digit sack season.

Umanmielen would provide much-needed pass rush help. He ranked second in the SEC with 10.5 sacks last season en route to first-team All-Conference honors. He possesses prototypical size and length for an edge defender.

Fourth round, No. 103 overall: Caleb Rogers, OL, Texas Tech

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 312 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): started 13 games (2 at LG, 1 at RG, 10 at RT)

New starting right guard Kevin Zeitler is 35 and under contract for just one season, so the Titans must think about depth at the spot.

Rogers was primarily a tackle in college, but he did make four starts last season at guard, which may be his best NFL position because of his arm length. He made 55 straight starts (at four different positions) to end his college career and has plus athletic traits, making him a strong developmental prospect for offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Fourth round, No. 120 overall: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): 9 PBUs, INT, TFL, 70 tackles

With L’Jarius Sneed’s health issues and recent legal troubles, plus the fact that starting nickel Roger McCreary is entering a contract year, Tennessee would be wise to shore up the cornerback spot for the long term.

Kone is not viewed as a polished player, but in Tennessee, he’d get to work with defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who’s a defensive backs specialist. Kone has an ideal physical profile for an outside cornerback and led Western Michigan in pass breakups each of his last two seasons.

Fifth round, No. 141 overall: Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 199 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): 3 INTs, 60 tackles (6.5 for loss), 3 PBUs

Safety is another position where the Titans should be thinking about the future. Starter Amani Hooker, who has no guaranteed money left on his deal, is entering a contract year, and veteran Xavier Woods, whose two-year, $8 million deal indicates that he could be a starter, will turn 30 at the start of training camp.

A two-year starter at Kansas State, Sigle brings versatility and the skill set to play nickel as a former cornerback. He ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Fifth round, No. 167 overall: Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds

2024 stats (13 games): 26 receptions for 661 yards and 6 TDs

Don’t be surprised to see the Titans add more than one receiver, giving Ward another young weapon to work with. A tall and long receiver with 4.3 speed, Thornton projects to be a downfield, big-play threat. He led the FBS with 25.4 yards per reception last season.

Sixth round, No. 188 overall: Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 234 pounds

2024 stats (14 games): 216 carries for 1,115 yards and 8 TDs

The Titans could use additional depth at tailback behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Mafah is a big, physical runner who rushed for more than 2,000 yards and registered 21 rushing touchdowns over his last two seasons at Clemson.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

