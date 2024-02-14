Next stop Hollywood? Travis Kelce gets first movie credit as a producer
Travis Kelce is already making moves in Hollywood. The Super Bowl champ and Kansas City Chiefs star has his first executive producer credit on a new film that will have its world premiere in March at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
"My Dead Friend Zoe" is described as a darkly comedic drama about a U.S. Army veteran, the dead best friend she can't let go of, and her estranged grandfather. The film stars Ed Harris, Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales, who are all credited as executive producers alongside Kelce. Directed and co-written by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, "My Dead Friend Zoe" will debut on March 9 at the festival. It does not yet have a distributor in place for wider release.
Kelce, whose high-profile romance with Taylor Swift has sparked a frenzy, has hinted about plans to dip his toes into entertainment following his "Saturday Night Live" appearance last year. Last week before the Super Bowl, he told the Los Angeles Times that he's been focused on football but that "there's definitely Hollywood talks out there."
He said that, personally, his preferred genre is comedy.
"I'm comedy all the way," he said. "I just like to have a fun time and make people laugh."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
