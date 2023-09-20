National Football League Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift dating rumors are '100% true,' per Jason Kelce Updated Sep. 20, 2023 12:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's officially a love story.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is indeed dating pop superstar Taylor Swift, according to his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce. The elder Kelce confirmed the news during an interview on Philadelphia sports radio station 94 WIP on Wednesday morning.

"I think they're doing great, and I think it's all 100 percent true, and I hope this thing goes a mile," Jason said.

Jason also made clear that he tries to stay out of Travis' love life and admitted he was blindsided when asked about it on Amazon Prime's postgame show Thursday night after the Eagles' win over the Vikings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rumors surfaced last week that Swift and Travis Kelce were "hanging out" after the two-time Super Bowl champion said he tried to give Swift his number during her "Eras Tour" concert series over the summer. Travis later relayed his attempt to Jason on the "New Heights" podcast that the brothers host together.

Ironically, Swift confirmed this summer that she is a football fan, but being originally from the Philadelphia area, she roots for Jason's Eagles.

However, it looks like she may have some blank space in her fandom left over for the man who helped defeat his brother and the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII last February.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Travis Kelce Jason Kelce

share