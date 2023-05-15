National Football League
Taylor Swift confirms the rumors — she's a Philadelphia Eagles fan
National Football League

Taylor Swift confirms the rumors — she's a Philadelphia Eagles fan

Published May. 15, 2023 11:14 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift made a surprise announcement that fulfilled the wildest dreams of many of her fans in attendance — while perhaps creating bad blood with some of the pop superstar's Dallas-based followers.

In 2020, Swift released a song called "Gold Rush" on her album "Evermore" that included a lyric about an Eagles t-shirt, but the song never clarified whether she was talking about the NFL team that made another run to the Super Bowl last season, or the classic rock band of the same name.

Swift confirmed during a recent concert — at the Philadelphia Eagles' home stadium, no less — that she was, in fact, referring to the team in the lyric. 

"I don't know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate," Swift said. "I have a lyric that says, ‘With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.' I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I'm from Philly. Of course it's the team."

That revelation prompted what may have been the biggest roar that stadium has heard since Jalen Hurts and the NFL's Eagles won the NFC Championship there in late January. One fan can even be heard screaming ‘Go Birds, baby!’ in the background.

Swift is originally from the suburb of West Reading, PA, so it makes sense that she would have a love story with her hometown NFL team like plenty of other celebrities from the Philadelphia area. That list includes actors Bradley Cooper, Will Smith and Miles Teller, MLB superstar Mike Trout, comedians Tina Fey and Kevin Hart, musicians Questlove and Meek Mill, the late NBA icon Kobe Bryant, and even President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden.

By erasing any blank space in the debate of who her favorite NFL team is, Swift may be more of an anti-hero to fans of hers who also love the Dallas Cowboys or New York Giants, though they could also just follow her advice and shake it off. 

