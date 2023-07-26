National Football League Travis Kelce tried to give Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it Published Jul. 26, 2023 6:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Travis Kelce has been pretty successful on the football field over the past few years, but the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end proved to be no match for one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.

Kelce recently attended one of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concerts and said that tried to meet up with Swift before or after her performance. But he found out that Swift does not want to speak to people during those periods. After all, she needs to save her voice for her 44-song set during what has likely been a cruel summer for her vocal cords.

"I was a little butt hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis said in a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Jason immediately asked his younger brother for an explanation.

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets handed out. I received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," Kelce said.

Jason asked if Travis was referring to 87, his uniform number with the Chiefs, or his phone number.

"You know which one," Travis responded slyly.

However, Travis was still irked that Swift apparently refused to write his name in any blank space of hers.

"She doesn't meet anybody or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personally," he said.

Jason had another explanation for why Swift would not be interested in Travis.

"She probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet," Jason said. "She's a big Eagles fan. Maybe she just made something up and didn't want to talk to you."

As Jason alluded to, Travis' Chiefs beat Jason's Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl in February, and Travis and Jason became the first brothers to play each other in the game. Fortunately, there is no lingering bad blood between the two NFL stars.

