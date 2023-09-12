National Football League Chiefs' Travis Kelce 'hanging out' with Taylor Swift, report says Published Sep. 12, 2023 6:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

This summer's love story between pop culture's Miss Americana and her heartbreak prince may have found a happy ending after all.

Fresh off her "Eras Tour" concert series, Taylor Swift has been "quietly hanging out" with superstar Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the man who shot his shot like an archer when attending one of her concerts weeks ago, according to The Messenger.

In a cruel summer twist for Kelce, he initially never heard back after writing his number in a blank space on one of Swift's trademark friendship bracelets and attempting it to give it to the music superstar.

It may have been a champagne problem for the defending Super Bowl champion, and he had yet to shake it off when he relayed the story on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother and Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce in July.

"She doesn't meet anybody or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personally," Travis said then.

Jason had another explanation for why Swift would not want to fulfill Travis's wildest dreams.

"She probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet," Jason said. " She's a big Eagles fan . Maybe she just made something up and didn't want to talk to you."

But it appears Swift may have been enchanted with Kelce after all and just needed some time to be ready for it. The two apparently saw each other in New York City in August. Despite the 33-year-old Kelce's eligible bachelor status, it is not usually his style to reveal his illicit affairs. After his ill-fated reality TV dating series "Catching Kelce," the NFL star knows all too well what it is like to have his delicate relationships out in the open.

Swift, who like Kelce was born in 1989, was linked to "The 1975" frontman Matty Healy last spring after her relationship ended with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Kelce, meanwhile, is aiming to return from a bone bruise after missing the Chiefs' Week 1 opener, as they aim to become the next great American sports dynasty.

