Eagles pass Chiefs for No. 1 spot in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

The Chiefs' reign was a short-lived one. Despite picking up another win on Sunday, Kansas City relinquished their crown as the No. 1 team to the squad that has spent the most time this season atop these rankings — the Eagles.

After Week 12, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

As the first team to 10 wins, the Eagles have the inside track on securing the NFC's top seed and home-field advantage. With Jalen Hurts leading a run-centric offense that perplexes defenders with power runs, triple options, and RPOs, the Eagles are the team that no one wants to face in the postseason.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)

Andy Reid's squad keeps chalking up victories as the team finds different ways to win each week. Although the offense was not humming this week, the Chiefs' opportunistic defense makes enough plays to win.

3. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

After an embarrassing loss in Week 11, the Vikings bounced back with a strong performance that showcased the team's talent and potential as an offensive juggernaut.

4. Miami Dolphins (8-3)

The Dolphins are riding a five-game winning streak behind the sizzling play of an MVP candidate. Tua Tagovailoa torched the Texans in a spectacular first half that enabled the Dolphins to cruise to an easy win.

5. Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

As the Cowboys lean into a blue-collar approach that prioritizes the running game and defense, they continue to climb the charts as a title contender. With Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott playing like the best RB tandem in football and the defense wreaking havoc behind Micah Parsons and Co., the Cowboys certainly have the pieces in place to make a title run.

6. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

Josh Allen single-handedly keeps the Bills in the title hunt with his spectacular feats from the pocket. The All-Pro quarterback dropped dime after dime in the clutch to put the Bills in the win column this week.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

Zac Taylor has pushed the right buttons to help the Bengals climb back into the hunt as a title contender. Despite missing Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals still have enough firepower to get it done against top teams.

8. Tennessee Titans (7-4)

The ultra-physical Titans make up for their talent deficiencies with effort and toughness. Although their gritty playing style gives them a chance against the league's heavyweights, the lack of five-star playmakers also makes the Titans susceptible to knockouts from lightweights.

9. New York Jets (7-4)

Robert Saleh might have found his long-term solution at quarterback in Mike White. The gunslinger sparked the Jets' dormant offense and pumped some life into the squad's playoff hopes.

10. San Francisco 49ers (7-4)

The 49ers have the perfect mix of offense and defense to make a deep postseason run. Although Kyle Shanahan is still experimenting with the offensive pieces, the mere thought of defending a unit that features Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk will keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night.

