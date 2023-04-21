National Football League Texas RB Bijan Robinson has made only two official visits to NFL teams Published Apr. 21, 2023 5:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is arguably the best back who will hear his named called during next week's 2023 NFL Draft. With that said, the devaluation of backs in the draft may continue unabated this year.

In an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday, Robinson said that he has had only two in-person visits, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I've been talking to a lot of teams on Zoom and on calls, but those are the two places I've been," Robinson said.

The Eagles own the No. 10 and No. 30 picks in the first round. Philadelphia lost running back Miles Sanders, who has averaged five yards per carry over his four-year NFL career, to the Carolina Panthers in free agency. If selected, Robinson would join a Philadelphia running back group that includes Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon.

The Buccaneers own the No. 19 pick. Shortly before NFL free agency, Tampa Bay released 28-year-old running back Leonard Fournette. If selected, Robinson would join a running back group that includes Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Patrick Laird.

Robinson totaled 1,580 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry last season, earning him the Doak Walker Award and a ninth-place finish in Heisman voting. He also had 19 receptions for 314 yards and two touchdowns. Across his three-year career at Texas, Robinson averaged 6.3 yards per carry.

If Philadelphia selects Robinson at No. 10 or Tampa Bay does so at No. 19, he would be picked higher than any running back since 2018, when the New York Giants took Penn State's Saquon Barkley at No. 2.

