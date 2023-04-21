Texas RB Bijan Robinson has made only two official visits to NFL teams
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is arguably the best back who will hear his named called during next week's 2023 NFL Draft. With that said, the devaluation of backs in the draft may continue unabated this year.
In an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday, Robinson said that he has had only two in-person visits, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"I've been talking to a lot of teams on Zoom and on calls, but those are the two places I've been," Robinson said.
The Eagles own the No. 10 and No. 30 picks in the first round. Philadelphia lost running back Miles Sanders, who has averaged five yards per carry over his four-year NFL career, to the Carolina Panthers in free agency. If selected, Robinson would join a Philadelphia running back group that includes Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon.
The Buccaneers own the No. 19 pick. Shortly before NFL free agency, Tampa Bay released 28-year-old running back Leonard Fournette. If selected, Robinson would join a running back group that includes Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Patrick Laird.
Robinson totaled 1,580 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry last season, earning him the Doak Walker Award and a ninth-place finish in Heisman voting. He also had 19 receptions for 314 yards and two touchdowns. Across his three-year career at Texas, Robinson averaged 6.3 yards per carry.
If Philadelphia selects Robinson at No. 10 or Tampa Bay does so at No. 19, he would be picked higher than any running back since 2018, when the New York Giants took Penn State's Saquon Barkley at No. 2.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- NFL mock draft: 2 trades up for QBs in top 3 shake things up
- The five tasks every team must complete in final days before 2023 NFL Draft
- 49ers reportedly receiving trade interest in Trey Lance
- Who's No. 1? Panthers say they're still figuring it out week before NFL Draft
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 100 best available players
- What Jalen Hurts’ contract means for Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson
- Bryce Young's game rises above his frame, making him worthy of No. 1 pick
- Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's best 2023 NFL Draft prop bets and picks
- USC football or MLB? Duce Robinson's path to becoming a two-sport star
- Shohei Ohtani playing in New York would be best for baseball
- NBA playoff dispatches: Sixers overcome Embiid struggles, Suns take 2-1 lead
- NFL suspends five players for gambling policy violations2023 NFL Draft odds: Will Anderson new favorite to go No. 2, best betsJalen Carter? Peter Skoronski? Who will the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?
- Broncos' Sean Payton pokes fun at Russell Wilson golf cart incidentThe five tasks every team must complete in final days before 2023 NFL DraftTexas RB Bijan Robinson has made only two official visits to NFL teams
- With nod to classics, Arizona Cardinals reveal new uniformsChris 'The Bear' Fallica's best 2023 NFL Draft prop bets and picksNFL mock draft: 2 trades up for QBs in top 3 shake things up
- NFL suspends five players for gambling policy violations2023 NFL Draft odds: Will Anderson new favorite to go No. 2, best betsJalen Carter? Peter Skoronski? Who will the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?
- Broncos' Sean Payton pokes fun at Russell Wilson golf cart incidentThe five tasks every team must complete in final days before 2023 NFL DraftTexas RB Bijan Robinson has made only two official visits to NFL teams
- With nod to classics, Arizona Cardinals reveal new uniformsChris 'The Bear' Fallica's best 2023 NFL Draft prop bets and picksNFL mock draft: 2 trades up for QBs in top 3 shake things up