Terry Bradshaw to Russell Wilson: 'Listen to Sean Payton'
12 hours ago

Russell Wilson had what was by far his worst season as a starting quarterback in 2022. 

The nine-time Pro Bowler set career lows across the board while guiding the Broncos to a 5-12, last-place finish in the AFC West. The whole operation with Wilson and first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett looked cooked more so than it was cooking, as the club's title aspirations spiraled immediately and Hackett was dismissed after just 15 games. 

Enter Sean Payton, who has agreed to return to coaching after a one-year sabbatical following his storied run with the Saints. Naturally, everyone is wondering if Payton can fix Wilson.

Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, who's worked alongside Payton this past season as a FOX studio analyst, revealed he isn't the biggest believer in Wilson but does expect great things from his colleague regardless.

"He’s going to be a successful coach because he is going to get that team and he’s going to create that makeup," Bradshaw told reporters covering Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. "And that doesn’t mean it’s going to be with the people who are there."

Wilson, of course, is a big part of the Broncos' present after inking a five-year deal with the club soon after he was acquired by the Seahawks. Bradshaw offered some succinct thoughts on how Wilson can rebound from a rough debut season in Denver.

"Listen to Sean Payton," Bradshaw said. "He had a guy your size that was smart and ran that offense. And if you’ll study this offense under Payton, he’ll take you to that level you want to be."

Bradshaw, of course, is referring to Payton's longtime union with future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees in New Orleans, where the two won a Super Bowl and were title contenders for more than a decade.

How long Payton and Wilson are united in Denver is an unknown, but whether they can align quickly could make or break the Broncos' 2023 season. Payton made it clear Monday that a culture change is coming. 

What results will follow? 

