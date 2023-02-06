National Football League
Payton: Wilson having personal coach in Broncos facility 'not gonna happen'
National Football League

Payton: Wilson having personal coach in Broncos facility 'not gonna happen'

20 hours ago

Russell Wilson received plenty of perks after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos last offseason. Not only did he get a five-year, $245 million contract extension that essentially tied him to the Broncos through at least the 2023 season, the Broncos also reportedly gave him his own office in the team's facility and granted his personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, full access to the facility even though Heap was not a Broncos employee.

Heaps' free rein within the Broncos building appears to be over under new head coach Sean Payton, however.

Payton made his stance clear after his introductory press conference Monday, telling reporters that granting independent coaches access to a team facility is "foreign" to him and will not happen under his watch.

"That's not gonna happen here," Payton said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It marks the first major change for the Broncos offense under Payton's leadership, with more likely on the way. Wilson's accommodations with his new team came under fire as Denver limped to a 5-12 record in its first season with him. 

The nine-time Pro Bowler had the worst season of his career in 2022, and several of his Broncos teammates were seen visibly agitated with him during games. 

The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett in December after a 51-14 Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams, in which Wilson threw three interceptions. Denver last week hired Payton, who served as a FOX studio analyst this past year, after acquiring his contract rights from the New Orleans Saints for two draft picks.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
FOX Bet Super 6 winners highlighted before million dollar Super Bowl prize
National Football League

FOX Bet Super 6 winners highlighted before million dollar Super Bowl prize

1 hour ago
2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews
National Football League

2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews

1 hour ago
Eagles say Darius Slay is 'special.' He's just thankful for Super Bowl opportunity
National Football League

Eagles say Darius Slay is 'special.' He's just thankful for Super Bowl opportunity

4 hours ago
Super Bowl Opening Night: Best quotes from Eagles, Chiefs
National Football League

Super Bowl Opening Night: Best quotes from Eagles, Chiefs

13 hours ago
Mahomes, Hurts hope to 'inspire' in first Super Bowl with two Black QBs
National Football League

Mahomes, Hurts hope to 'inspire' in first Super Bowl with two Black QBs

13 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes