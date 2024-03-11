Ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs reportedly agrees to sign with Packers
Running back Josh Jacobs has agreed to sign with the Green Bay Packers on Monday, according to multiple reports. In turn, the Packers are reportedly releasing former Pro Bowler Aaron Jones.
Jacobs spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders. A two-time Pro Bowler and 2022 First Team All-Pro, Jacobs led the league in rushing yards in 2022 (1,653). He was limited to 13 games this past season due to a quad injury, rushing for 805 yards and six touchdowns on just 3.5 yards per carry.
Jacobs, 26, has three 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons and two 10-plus rushing touchdown seasons under his belt.
The moves come as a surprise given that Jones, though old for a running back at 29 years old, was still productive for the Packers last season and surpassed 100 rushing yards in each of Green Bay's two playoff games last season against the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.
Jacobs, however, is three years younger than Jones and now figures to be the lead running back to complement quarterback Jordan Love and a young core of offensive skill players in Green Bay.
