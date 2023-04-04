National Football League Raiders hire Danny Amendola to Josh McDaniels' coaching staff Updated Apr. 4, 2023 3:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola is embarking on a new journey, joining Josh McDaniels' coaching staff with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders' official team website now lists Amendola as a coaching assistant/returners coach. There have also been reports confirming Amendola's addition to their coaching staff.

Amendola and McDaniels were originally together with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2011 when McDaniels was the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. They were then together with the New England Patriots from 2013-17 with McDaniels in the same role.

Amendola spent the first four years of his career with the Rams, which was followed by the aforementioned five years with the Patriots and stints with the Miami Dolphins (2018), Detroit Lions (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2021).

Across his 13-year career, Amendola averaged 47.5 receptions for 477.8 yards and 1.8 touchdowns per season. He won two Super Bowls with the Patriots (2014 and 2016 seasons). He officially retired last summer.

As for the Raiders roster, they've added quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers — who were each with McDaniels in New England – while placing the $10.1 million franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs this offseason. They also traded tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants for the No. 100 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

