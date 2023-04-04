Raiders hire Danny Amendola to Josh McDaniels' coaching staff
Former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola is embarking on a new journey, joining Josh McDaniels' coaching staff with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders' official team website now lists Amendola as a coaching assistant/returners coach. There have also been reports confirming Amendola's addition to their coaching staff.
Amendola and McDaniels were originally together with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2011 when McDaniels was the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. They were then together with the New England Patriots from 2013-17 with McDaniels in the same role.
Amendola spent the first four years of his career with the Rams, which was followed by the aforementioned five years with the Patriots and stints with the Miami Dolphins (2018), Detroit Lions (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2021).
Across his 13-year career, Amendola averaged 47.5 receptions for 477.8 yards and 1.8 touchdowns per season. He won two Super Bowls with the Patriots (2014 and 2016 seasons). He officially retired last summer.
As for the Raiders roster, they've added quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers — who were each with McDaniels in New England – while placing the $10.1 million franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs this offseason. They also traded tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants for the No. 100 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 100 best available players
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Panthers make ultimate upside play with Anthony Richardson
- Sharp: Success rate of first-round QBs makes Lamar Jackson's case for him
- NFL free agency grades: Every major signing so far for each team
- The definitive Aaron Rodgers-Packers timeline from both perspectives
- If Cowboys don't add Bijan Robinson, keep an eye on these 5 running backs
- UConn out-defends San Diego State to complete run to fifth title
- This NCAA Tournament wasn't a classic, but it sure was a rollercoaster of fun
- College basketball power rankings: All-too-early top 25 for the 2023-24 season
- MLB power rankings: Braves, Yankees, Mets dominate opening weekend
- NBA Roundtable: Can Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving will Mavs to playoffs?
- Jake Haener, Kendre Miller among potential 2023 NFL Draft stealsCommanders looming sale casts uncertainty around team's directionWhat are Cowboys' biggest offensive needs in the 2023 NFL draft?
- Niners add pass-rush depth, explosive RB, QB steal in seven-round mock draftDamar Hamlin hosts CPR training event with Panthers, celebrates anniversary of collapseLamar Jackson's next team odds, including Colts, Patriots, Falcons
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Panthers make ultimate upside play with Anthony Richardson2023 NFL Draft order: Every pick for all seven rounds
- Jake Haener, Kendre Miller among potential 2023 NFL Draft stealsCommanders looming sale casts uncertainty around team's directionWhat are Cowboys' biggest offensive needs in the 2023 NFL draft?
- Niners add pass-rush depth, explosive RB, QB steal in seven-round mock draftDamar Hamlin hosts CPR training event with Panthers, celebrates anniversary of collapseLamar Jackson's next team odds, including Colts, Patriots, Falcons
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Panthers make ultimate upside play with Anthony Richardson2023 NFL Draft order: Every pick for all seven rounds