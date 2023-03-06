Raiders place franchise tag on RB Josh Jacobs
The Raiders have officially placed the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs, per multiple reports. Jacobs will make $10.1 million playing on the tag next season if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a new long-term contract. The NFL's 2023 deadline for players on the franchise tag to work out contract extensions with their respective teams is July 17.
Jacobs has a calculated market value of four years, $51.4 million or $12.8 million annually, according to Spotrac. He was ranked No. 11 on FOX Sports' top 50 NFL free agents for the 2023 offseason.
[2023 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Lamar Jackson atop deep group of QBs]
In his time with the Raiders, Jacobs earned two Pro Bowl nods and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America all-rookie team in 2019. Last season, Jacobs led the NFL with 1,652 rushing yards and also recorded 12 rushing touchdowns, 400 receiving yards and 2,053 all-purpose yards. He was named First Team All-Pro for his efforts.
The Raiders selected Jacobs with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Alabama.
The Raiders have used the franchise tag on just five other players in their storied history: franchise icon and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson (2004 and 2005), Woodson's fellow cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha (2008), defensive lineman Richard Seymour (2010), linebacker Kamerion Wimbley (2011) and safety Tyvon Branch (2012).
Woodson now serves as a FOX Sports NFL and college football analyst and was most recently an executive producer and subject of the FOX Sports Films documentary "The Perfect Ten."
