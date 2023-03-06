National Football League Derek Carr's move to New Orleans Saints impacts Super Bowl odds Published Mar. 6, 2023 2:13 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

After leaving Las Vegas, NFL quarterback Derek Carr has landed in the Boot. Carr, who has been the Raiders starting QB since 2014, is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

And when the news broke Monday that the QB was on the move, the New Orleans' odds to win Super Bowl LVIII moved with him.

Before the veteran signal-caller inked a deal with his new team, the Saints' odds to win it all next season were +4000 at FOX Bet. With Carr now taking over the helm in Black and Gold, those title odds have shortened to +3000.

Does Carr have enough in his engine to make the Saints a serious competitor in the NFC South and in the league in 2023?

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Carr finished with 3,522 passing yards (14th in the NFL) and 24 touchdowns (12th in the NFL). His 14 interceptions were tied for 30th. The Raiders finished with a 6-11 straight-up (SU) record and missed the playoffs.

Carr was officially released by his former team in February — two days after Raiders' AFC West rival Kansas City captured its second Super Bowl in four seasons.

However, expectations were high for Sin City coming into the season. Vegas was lucky to snag superstar wideout Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade that reunited Fresno State teammates Carr and Adams. Although Adams' 1,516 receiving yards were third-best in the NFL, the team's offense was not a top -10 unit.

The defense didn't fare any better. The Raiders' D was one of the 10 worst units in 2022.

Derek Carr agrees to 4-year deal with the New Orleans Saints Colin Cowherd explains why the Saints can provide many opportunities the Raiders could not for Carr.

According to FOX Bet's Trading Operations Senior Manager Dylan Brossman, Carr's new page down South could spell success.

"The NFC South was wide open last season and arguably the worst division in the league," Brossman noted. "If Carr can lift New Orleans past the Brady-less Bucs, the Saints could host a playoff game or two at the notoriously loud Superdome."

But Brossman also acknowledged that Derek to N.O. won't be a quick fix.

"The Saints have plenty of holes on their roster to address before they should be considered Super Bowl contenders," he continued, "but they should have the full attention of NFC South for the time being."

Does Derek's move make you believe in a Saints Super Bowl? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!



Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share