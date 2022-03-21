National Football League NFL odds: Davante Adams traded to Raiders; latest AFC, Super Bowl odds 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Davante Adams' trade from Green Bay to Las Vegas was perhaps the most stunning, non-quarterback move of NFL free agency.

And gamblers are now banking on the new-look Raiders to bring them some luck next season.

Adams also becomes the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, as the five-time Pro Bowler is set to earn $141.25 million on a five-year contract with Vegas. And now that he is teaming up with quarterback Derek Carr after catching Aaron Rodgers' passes since 2014, the Raiders' and the Packers' futures odds have both shifted.

At FOX Bet, Adams to L.V. shortened the Raiders' Super Bowl odds from +5000 to +4000. The squad's odds to win the AFC also shrank slightly from +2500 to +2000. In the AFC West, Vegas' odds to win the division moved from +1000 to +550.

As expected, Green Bay's 2022 futures also moved after the news broke that Rodgers would be without his top target. However, while the Raiders' odds shortened, G.B.'s odds all lengthened.

The Packers' futures to hoist the Lombardi Trophy moved from +750 to +900. To win the NFC, the franchise's odds moved slightly from +350 to +400. And though they are still the favorites to win the NFC North, the Packers' odds lengthened there, too, moving from -213 to -190.

What does this blockbuster power shift from the NFC to the AFC mean? For more insight, we spoke with FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor.

"Adams joins what will be, by far, the best division in the NFL next season and maybe even the best division in NFL History," the oddsmaker explained.

"The Raiders obviously are adding a huge piece with Davante and now have the best WR in that division in my opinion."

Adams was the 53rd overall draft pick out of Fresno State in 2014 where he and Carr led the Bulldogs to a 2013 Mountain West title as college football teammates. Not only does the trade reunite Davante and Derek, but it beefs up an already explosive offense that features tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

In addition to being selected to five Pro Bowl teams, the wideout was named a first-team All-Pro in both 2020 and 2021. In 2020, Adams was the NFL receiving touchdown leader.

Last season, his 123 receptions ranked second in the League; his 1,553 yards ranked third.

With so much upside, is there a downside to the Raiders acquiring Adams?

"Las Vegas is paying him a lot of money for him to be a 29-year-old wide receiver," Blangsted-Barnor noted.

"We will see how it pays off in the long term, but short term, this move means that the Raiders will be in the mix for the battle of the AFC West."

