'The Perfect 10' documentary premiering Feb. 11 chronicles Heisman-winning Hall of Famers

There are only 10 men in history who have won a Heisman Trophy and gone on to have a Pro Football Hall of Fame career. That elite group is the focus of ‘The Perfect 10,' a new documentary from FOX Sports Films premiering at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The film includes a group conversation among seven of the 10 men with that distinction. That includes Raiders legends Marcus Allen and Tim Brown (of USC and Notre Dame fame, respectively), Texas and Houston Oilers legend Earl Campbell, Pitt and Cowboys legend Tony Dorsett, Oklahoma State and Lions legend Barry Sanders, Navy and Cowboys legend Roger Staubach and Michigan, Raiders and Packers legend (and FOX Sports NFL analyst) Charles Woodson. Brown and Woodson also serve as executive producers on the film.

‘The Perfect 10' uses archival footage and first-person narratives from the players on each of their accomplishments, providing a glimpse into their lives both on and off the football field. In a newly released clip, the men are asked to examine just what enabled them to reach such a high level of achievement — as the film's tagline points out, more men have walked on the moon.

"FOX Sports is thrilled to present audiences with the captivating and inspiring stories behind these legendary football icons while celebrating their individual legacies as we head into Super Bowl Sunday," FOX Sports vice president of development and original programming Barry Nugent said.

The film is produced in partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media, H2H Productions and NFL Films and is narrated by two-time Emmy Award winner Andre Braugher of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" fame. Four-time Emmy winner Steve Trout ("Hard Knocks") serves as director. ‘The Perfect 10’ premieres one day before the Chiefs face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

