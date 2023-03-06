QB Derek Carr reportedly signing four-year deal with New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr has signed with the New Orleans Saints. NFL Media reported the two sides agreed on a four-year contract for $150 million. The Las Vegas Raiders released Carr before the contract deadline on Feb. 14.
Carr's release saved the Raiders $40 million in 2023 salary. Saints QB Taysom Hill and linebacker DeMario Davis reportedly restructured their contracts to clear cap space for New Orleans.
Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler who is tied with Tom Brady for the most starts since 2014 at 142 games. Carr went 63-79 in that time and took two teams to the playoffs without a win.
In his nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr totaled 35,222 passing yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions.
The Raiders drafted Carr 36th overall in 2014 out of Fresno State.
