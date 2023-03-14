National Football League Giants acquiring former Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller from Raiders Updated Mar. 14, 2023 3:03 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants bolstered their pass-catching corps on Tuesday, acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Network reported the deal, which sees New York send the No. 100 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to Las Vegas in exchange for Waller.

Waller, 30, was limited to nine games last season due to a hamstring injury. Across those nine games, he totaled 28 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns. Across his seven-year NFL career, Waller has posted two 1,000-plus-yard seasons and made one Pro Bowl roster.

Waller is entering the first season of a three-year, $51 million deal. New York previously re-signed quarterback Daniel Jones on a four-year, $160 million deal and placed the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley ($10.1 million).

Las Vegas trading Waller comes in the wake of their reported signings of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (three-year, $72.8 million deal) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (three-year, $33 million deal).

