National Football League NFL Week 6: Commanders outlast Bears on Thursday Night Football 25 mins ago

The Washington Commanders topped the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown from rooking running back Brian Robinson Jr., who made his first NFL start almost seven weeks after being shot twice in the leg.

Robinson rushed for a team-high 60 yards and the Commanders defense played outstanding from start to finish in the victory.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Washington Commanders 12, Chicago Bears 7

And we're off!

The Bears offense got off on the right foot, charging downfield with ease, but things quickly took a turn.

So close, yet so far away

Misfortune struck on the Bears' second drive, as Justin Fields was picked off on Washington's own 5-yard line.

Wheels!

The Bears got a boost from Khalil Herbert's 64-yard pickup, but Chicago wasn't able to capitalize on the big gain.

Denied!

Washington's defense came up with a goal-line stand, stopping the Bears at the 1-yard line.

Points!

The Commanders added a field goal late in the second quarter to avoid a first-half shutout and take a 3-0 lead.

Bears take the lead

Things picked up in the second half when Fields threw a picture-perfect pass to Dante Pettis for a 40-yard touchdown.

The score gave the Bears a 7-3 lead in the third quarter.

Taking over

Washington added a short field goal early in the fourth quarter to keep things close, 7-6.

Later in the quarter, Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. muffed the punt and Washington recovered. Then, Robinson Jr. punched in a 1-yard score to give the visiting team the lead, 12-7.

Coming up short

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, the Bears charged down the field in an effort to regain the lead …

Fields' 39-yard scramble got Chicago deep in the red zone, but things ended there after three failed attempts to reach the end zone from Washington's 4-yard line.

Fields threw a perfect ball to Darnell Mooney on fourth down, but the Bears wideout bobbled the ball and couldn't keep control inside the goal line, ending the game.

