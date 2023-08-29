National Football League Meet the post-Tom Brady Bucs, with rookies all over the roster Published Aug. 29, 2023 9:50 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Bucs' transformation from the oldest team in the NFL to one of the youngest in the league is complete.

With the NFL roster deadline looming at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Tampa Bay has made the moves necessary to get from its 90-man offseason roster to an initial 53-man team. And while that lineup could get tweaked with waiver claims and signings from other team's cuts, the group includes 13 rookies, including six undrafted rookies.

They are the long shots of long shots. Outside linebacker Markees Watts had a tryout with the Jets, wasn't signed and earned a tryout to Bucs minicamp, signing a contract with a $1,000 signing bonus to join the roster in April. Cornerback Derrek Pitts had the same $1,000 bonus after the draft. And a year ago, it was defensive lineman Mike Greene who turned a minicamp tryout into a $1,000 bonus and his foot in the door. He made the cut after a year on the practice squad.

Defensive back Christian Izien has not only made the 53 as an undrafted rookie, he will be the team's primary nickel defensive back, and running back Sean Tucker and receiver Rakim Jarrett will add depth at key positions on offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rookies are inexpensive, so their strong presence is also a reflection of difficult salary-cap constraints in the post-Tom Brady era that kept the Bucs from being active in free agency or in adding veteran depth leading up to and during training camp. And they could still add a modest veteran or two, especially in a young defensive secondary.

Here's the initial 53 for the Bucs, with notes on tough decisions and the moves to get there:

Quarterback (2): Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

Once Mayfield was announced as the team's starting quarterback, the only drama was whether the team would keep John Wolford on the 53 as the third quarterback, but he was cut, so they'll hope to get him back on the practice squad. At least initally, the Bucs won't take advantage of the new NFL rule allowing an inactive third QB on the 53 to play if the first two quarterbacks are injured.

Is Baker Mayfield still a starting QB in the NFL?

Running Back (4): Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Sean Tucker

Tucker made the cut as an undrafted rookie, and Edmonds is in good position to be a third-down pass-catching complement, but those are the only additions to a run game that finished last in the NFL in yards per game and yards per carry last year. They'll trust that White can break out in his second season, and that the new offense will lead to better blocking and scheming for offensive balance.

Wide Receiver (5): Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins, Rakim Jarrett

Only five made the cut here, though David Moore's release feels like a move where a team doesn't want a veteran's contract to be fully guaranteed by being on the opening roster, so he could come back on the practice squad and be elevated. Palmer has shined as a late-round draft pick and Jarrett is another undrafted rookie, while Thompkins is a second-year pro called up at midseason last year, so the depth is incredibly young.

Tight End (4): Cade Otton, Ko Kieft, David Wells, Payne Durham

Wells is a great story — he's 28, and the Bucs are his eighth NFL team in six years of missing final cuts, with his only game action coming with 13 snaps with the Cardinals in 2021. He's made the most of his opportunities to stick around, and he's the lone veteran now with the other three all second-year pros or younger.

Offensive Line (9): T Tristan Wirfs, G Matt Feiler, C Robert Hainsey, G Cody Mauch, T Luke Goedeke; Nick Leverett, Brandon Walton, Justin Skule, Aaron Stinnie

The starting line has been established since news of Ryan Jensen going on injured reserve. Leverett is the top backup on the interior, Walton and Skule are the backup tackles and Stinnie gets the last spot, edging out a young group now headed to the practice squad.

Defensive Line (6): Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, Greg Gaines, Logan Hall, Will Gholston, Mike Greene

Gholston wasn't a lock to make the cut for his 11th season, but he helped himself with 1.5 sacks in the preseason finale. Pat O'Connor, a special-teams do-it-all who'd been with the team since 2017, was among the cuts and could land elsewhere or return on the practice squad. The Bucs are much younger here, with the rookie Kancey and second-year pros in Hall and Greene.

Outside Linebacker (6): Shaq Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson, Yaya Diaby, Cam Gill, Markees Watts

Watts has been the buzz of preseason, and Gill made it after missing last season with a Lisfranc foot injury. Barrett has looked healthy coming back from his Achilles injury, and Todd Bowles has raved about the depth here, so the challenge is finding the right rotation to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

[Auman: Markees Watts was passed over by every team. The edge rusher is blowing the Bucs away]

Inside Linebacker (4): Lavonte David, Devin White, SirVocea Dennis, K.J. Britt

Not much drama here. J.J. Russell was cut after a strong preseason, but the depth was valued elsewhere and he should make it back on the practice squad. Dennis and Britt are nursing injuries, so it's possible Russell is elevated and plays in the opener if one of them can't make it back.

Cornerback (6): Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum, Christian Izien, Josh Hayes, Derrek Pitts

Like receiver, it's two veteran starters and a ton of raw, green depth. McCollum is in his second year and the other three are rookies, so if Davis or Dean get injured, it could put someone very young on the field. Undrafted rookie Keenan Isaac missed the cut but should be back on the practice squad. Izien and Hayes, both rookies, are the top options at nickel.

Safety (4): Antoine WInfield, Ryan Neal, Dee Delaney, Kaevon Merriweather

Delaney can line up anywhere, including nickel and outside corner, but there isn't much depth here, with Merriweather beating out second-year pro Nolan Turner for the last safety spot. Neal has found a quick chemistry with Winfield, who has injury concerns entering the opener at Minnesota.

Specialists (3): P Jake Camarda, K Chase McLaughlin, LS Zach Triner

As expected here — McLaughlin beat out Rodrigo Blankenship for the kicking job, Camarda is back with high expectations for his second year, and Triner returns for his fifth season as the Bucs' long-snapper.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield

share