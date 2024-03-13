National Football League Marvin Harrison Jr. to Cards, J.J. McCarthy to Broncos, other top NFL Draft fits Updated Mar. 13, 2024 2:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the 2024 NFL Draft inches closer, rumors are running wild around which teams might be pursuing quarterbacks, which teams are entertaining trading up — or down? — and much more.

That being said, what are the best fits for all these prospects?

On the latest edition of "The No. 1 College Football Show with RJ Young," host RJ Young weighed in on the matter, providing his five best draft fits.

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals (No. 4)

Odds to be drafted by Cardinals: -275 (bet $10 to win $13.64 total)

RJ's thoughts: "You can see why he is wide receiver [No.] 1 on the board. There's nothing that dude can't do with a football in his hands. Give him whomever you want, he's gonna eat ‘em up. I think the best fit for him, though, is the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 — if he lasts to No. 4 … Marvin Harrison Jr. is that dude. Like, the way that we were looking at Ja’Marr Chase a few years ago, that's how I think we should be looking at Marvin Harrison Jr., and I think that the Cardinals could do very well to get themselves the Biletnikoff winner and the first dude to have multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons at the Ohio State?"

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy and the Denver Broncos (No. 11)

Odds to be drafted by Broncos: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

RJ's thoughts: "I think Sean Payton looks at J.J. McCarthy and sees Drew Brees. I see Drew Brees. I see [a] more athletic Drew Brees. I see Drew Brees with a really, really explosive arm. There's nothing that J.J. can't do with a football in his hands. Now, given that he can do what you ask him to, the kind of offense that Sean Payton would like to run, he'd love to trust the quarterback. He'd love to get that guy in one-on-one situations with Marvin Mims, who's got 4.4 speed … I think that's a great fit. I think it gives them an opportunity to start over; I think that's what Denver's been begging for.

"And I think J.J. did himself a service by showing out at the NFL Combine, really reinforcing what those of us that have been watching the sport for some time already knew: he is a supreme athlete, and then he got to show his charisma. And you're gonna need all of that in Denver. That's a place where Peyton [Manning] won, that's a place where John Elway won. They could do with another franchise-level quarterback that can sell a lot of cars and also looks good on a billboard."

J.J. McCarthy featured on RJ Young’s best NFL fits for the draft

LSU QB Jayden Daniels and the Minnesota Vikings (No. 12)

Odds to be drafted by Vikings: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

RJ's thoughts: "I think based on what he did in 2023 and just how badly the Vikings need a quarterback — and also a calming influence — it's a good fit. It's one thing for me to tell you that I still got some questions about Jayden's ability to translate to the NFL because we've got four years of tape, and then we got one year of outstanding tape and I just don't know which one to trust there. But you know what I can trust? His attitude about the game, his ability to stay mature in the pocket, to not say anything that's going to get anybody in trouble. He is one of the kind guys in our sport. Many people root for him and pull for him. I think you can do with that in Minnesota and Kevin O'Connell.

"Just give some stability to your quarterback room by saying ‘hey, this is the rookie, he's also an older rookie. He's gonna fit right in with what we're doing and give us an opportunity to go win some football games with his arm and his legs."

Washington QB Michael Penix and the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 13)

Odds to be drafted by Raiders: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

RJ's thoughts: "When they had good quarterback play, they felt like a team that was on it. Remember, they gave the Chiefs the what for and the how now in December and really woke the Chiefs up … I think that is a team that, quite honestly, is a quarterback away, and I think Michael Penix Jr. looks at Davante Adams and is like ‘hey, look, I got another Rome Udonze. I can make that work. I got another Ty Fryfogle. I can make that work.’

"I also think that another older, mature quarterback coming into a room full of vets where Antonio Pierce is getting the opportunity to set the tone with the Raiders would be so welcomed to that organization because basically, since Josh McDaniels decided to go with Jimmy Garoppolo, it ain't been feeling too great."

Texas WR Xavier Worthy and the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 17)

Odds to be drafted by Jaguars: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

RJ's thoughts: "I think Calvin Ridley leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars, if, when, how that happens would really be the reason why I settle on this … Xavier Worthy showing that he has 4.21 speed and has already been doing the yeoman's work with Texas, catching most of those balls, being their wide receiver [No.] 1, can return kicks, can return punts, you're gonna get him on a rookie deal, you're gonna add him to Trevor Lawrence, add him to Travis Etienne; I think that's great.

"I think that you could have a really young, dynamic trio that you could perhaps see walk in the AFC Title Game not unlike, say Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase. I could see that with Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Xavier Worthy."

