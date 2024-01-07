National Football League Lions TE Sam LaPorta suffers knee injury vs. Vikings; status for playoffs in doubt Published Jan. 7, 2024 6:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lions star rookie tight end Sam LaPorta suffered a hyperextended knee and bone bruise during Detroit's 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, putting his status for next week's playoff game in doubt, NFL Media reported.

LaPorta went down with a knee injury after getting his leg caught in the Ford Field turf during the second quarter of Sunday's game and was later carted to the locker room and downgraded to out for the remainder of the game.

LaPorta has been a major highlight of the Lions' sterling 2023 rookie class after getting selected 34th overall at the top of the second round of last year's NFL Draft. The Iowa product had 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first NFL season, helping the Lions to their first division championship in 30 years.

His most recent score came on Sunday before his injury, as LaPorta caught a 2-yard touchdown pass that also broke the NFL rookie record for receptions by a tight end in his rookie season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters after Sunday's game that LaPorta's injury was "not as bad as it looked, but not good news."

The Lions will likely end up with the No. 3 seed in the NFC and face the Rams — and former longtime Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford — in the wild-card round next week. See full playoff clinching scenarios here.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share