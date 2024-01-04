National Football League NFL Week 18 clinching scenarios: Everything you need to know Published Jan. 4, 2024 5:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Just one week remains in the NFL's regular season. Several teams already have secured a spot in the postseason, while 11 teams are fighting for just five remaining playoff berths.

Here's a look at which AFC and NFC teams can clinch either playoff spots or division titles in Week 18 games.

AFC

Already clinched:

How Bills can clinch a playoff berth:

* Buffalo can also clinch the AFC East title with a win against the Dolphins.

How Texans can clinch a playoff berth:

Texans win OR

Texans tie + Jaguars loss + Steelers loss or tie

* Houston can also clinch the AFC South title with a win AND a Jacksonville loss or tie.

How Colts can clinch a playoff berth:

Colts win OR

Colts tie + Steelers loss or tie

* Indianapolis can also clinch the AFC South title with a win AND a Jacksonville loss or tie, OR a tie and Jacksonville loss.

How Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth:

Jaguars tie + Steelers loss or tie OR

Steelers loss + Denver Broncos loss or tie + Texans-Colts doesn't end in tie.

* Jacksonville can also clinch the AFC South with a win, OR Jaguars tie + Texans-Colts tie.

How Steelers can clinch a playoff berth:

Steelers win + Bills loss OR

Steelers win + Jaguars loss or tie OR

Steelers win + Texans-Colts tie OR

Steelers tie + Jaguars loss + Texans-Colts doesn't end in tie OR

Jaguars loss + Broncos win + Texans-Colts doesn't end in tie

NFC

Already clinched:

How Falcons clinch a playoff berth:

How Packers clinch a playoff berth:

How Vikings clinch a playoff berth:

Vikings win + Packers loss + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss OR

Vikings win + Packers loss + Seahawks loss + Saints loss

How Saints clinch a playoff berth:

Saints win + Seahawks loss or tie + Packers loss or tie OR

Saints tie + Seahawks loss + Packers loss

* New Orleans can also clinch the NFC South with a win + Buccaneers loss or tie, OR a tie + Buccaneers loss.

How Seahawks clinch a playoff berth:

Seahawks win + Packers loss or tie OR

Seahawks tie + Packers loss + Buccaneers loss or tie OR

Seahawks tie + Packers loss + Saints loss or tie

How Buccaneers clinch a playoff berth:

Buccaneers tie + Seahawks loss + Packers loss or tie

* Buccaneers can also clinch the NFC South with a win, OR a tie + Saints loss or tie.

