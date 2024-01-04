National Football League
NFL Week 18 clinching scenarios: Everything you need to know
National Football League

NFL Week 18 clinching scenarios: Everything you need to know

Published Jan. 4, 2024 5:12 p.m. ET

Just one week remains in the NFL's regular season. Several teams already have secured a spot in the postseason, while 11 teams are fighting for just five remaining playoff berths. 

Here's a look at which AFC and NFC teams can clinch either playoff spots or division titles in Week 18 games.

AFC

Already clinched:

How Bills can clinch a playoff berth:

* Buffalo can also clinch the AFC East title with a win against the Dolphins.

How Texans can clinch a playoff berth:

  • Texans win OR
  • Texans tie + Jaguars loss + Steelers loss or tie

* Houston can also clinch the AFC South title with a win AND a Jacksonville loss or tie.

How Colts can clinch a playoff berth:

  • Colts win OR
  • Colts tie + Steelers loss or tie

* Indianapolis can also clinch the AFC South title with a win AND a Jacksonville loss or tie, OR a tie and Jacksonville loss.

How Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth:

  • Jaguars tie + Steelers loss or tie OR
  • Steelers loss + Denver Broncos loss or tie + Texans-Colts doesn't end in tie.

* Jacksonville can also clinch the AFC South with a win, OR Jaguars tie + Texans-Colts tie.

How Steelers can clinch a playoff berth:

  • Steelers win + Bills loss OR
  • Steelers win + Jaguars loss or tie OR
  • Steelers win + Texans-Colts tie OR
  • Steelers tie + Jaguars loss + Texans-Colts doesn't end in tie OR
  • Jaguars loss + Broncos win + Texans-Colts doesn't end in tie

NFC

Already clinched:

  • San Francisco 49ers(12-4) have clinched the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed.
  • Detroit Lions (11-5) have clinched the NFC North title.
  • Dallas Cowboys (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will win the NFC East with a win, OR a tie + Philadelphia Eagles loss, OR an Eagles loss.
  • Eagles (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will win the NFC East with a win + Cowboys loss or tie, OR a tie + Cowboys loss.
  • Los Angeles Rams (9-7) have clinched a playoff berth.

How Falcons clinch a playoff berth:

How Packers clinch a playoff berth:

How Vikings clinch a playoff berth:

  • Vikings win + Packers loss + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss OR
  • Vikings win + Packers loss + Seahawks loss + Saints loss

How Saints clinch a playoff berth:

  • Saints win + Seahawks loss or tie + Packers loss or tie OR
  • Saints tie + Seahawks loss + Packers loss

* New Orleans can also clinch the NFC South with a win + Buccaneers loss or tie, OR a tie + Buccaneers loss.

How Seahawks clinch a playoff berth:

  • Seahawks win + Packers loss or tie OR
  • Seahawks tie + Packers loss + Buccaneers loss or tie OR
  • Seahawks tie + Packers loss + Saints loss or tie

How Buccaneers clinch a playoff berth:

  • Buccaneers tie + Seahawks loss + Packers loss or tie

* Buccaneers can also clinch the NFC South with a win, OR a tie + Saints loss or tie.

