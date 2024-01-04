NFL Week 18 clinching scenarios: Everything you need to know
Just one week remains in the NFL's regular season. Several teams already have secured a spot in the postseason, while 11 teams are fighting for just five remaining playoff berths.
Here's a look at which AFC and NFC teams can clinch either playoff spots or division titles in Week 18 games.
AFC
Already clinched:
- Baltimore Ravens (13-3) have clinched the AFC North title and the No. 1 seed.
- Miami Dolphins (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will clinch the AFC East with a win or tie against the Buffalo Bills.
- Cleveland Browns (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth.
- Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) have clinched the AFC West title.
How Bills can clinch a playoff berth:
- Bills tie OR
- Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie OR
- Jacksonville Jaguars loss or tie OR
- Houston Texans-Indianapolis Colts tie
* Buffalo can also clinch the AFC East title with a win against the Dolphins.
How Texans can clinch a playoff berth:
- Texans win OR
- Texans tie + Jaguars loss + Steelers loss or tie
* Houston can also clinch the AFC South title with a win AND a Jacksonville loss or tie.
How Colts can clinch a playoff berth:
- Colts win OR
- Colts tie + Steelers loss or tie
* Indianapolis can also clinch the AFC South title with a win AND a Jacksonville loss or tie, OR a tie and Jacksonville loss.
How Jaguars can clinch a playoff berth:
- Jaguars tie + Steelers loss or tie OR
- Steelers loss + Denver Broncos loss or tie + Texans-Colts doesn't end in tie.
* Jacksonville can also clinch the AFC South with a win, OR Jaguars tie + Texans-Colts tie.
How Steelers can clinch a playoff berth:
- Steelers win + Bills loss OR
- Steelers win + Jaguars loss or tie OR
- Steelers win + Texans-Colts tie OR
- Steelers tie + Jaguars loss + Texans-Colts doesn't end in tie OR
- Jaguars loss + Broncos win + Texans-Colts doesn't end in tie
NFC
Already clinched:
- San Francisco 49ers(12-4) have clinched the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed.
- Detroit Lions (11-5) have clinched the NFC North title.
- Dallas Cowboys (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will win the NFC East with a win, OR a tie + Philadelphia Eagles loss, OR an Eagles loss.
- Eagles (11-5) have clinched a playoff berth; they will win the NFC East with a win + Cowboys loss or tie, OR a tie + Cowboys loss.
- Los Angeles Rams (9-7) have clinched a playoff berth.
How Falcons clinch a playoff berth:
- Atlanta Falcons win + Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss (this will also give them the NFC South title)
How Packers clinch a playoff berth:
- Green Bay Packers win OR
- Packers tie + Seattle Seahawks loss or tie + New Orleans Saints loss or tie OR
- Packers tie + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss OR
- Packers tie + Seahawks tie + Buccaneers loss or tie OR
- Minnesota Vikings loss or tie + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss OR
- Vikings loss or tie + Seahawks loss + Saints loss
How Vikings clinch a playoff berth:
- Vikings win + Packers loss + Seahawks loss + Buccaneers loss OR
- Vikings win + Packers loss + Seahawks loss + Saints loss
How Saints clinch a playoff berth:
- Saints win + Seahawks loss or tie + Packers loss or tie OR
- Saints tie + Seahawks loss + Packers loss
* New Orleans can also clinch the NFC South with a win + Buccaneers loss or tie, OR a tie + Buccaneers loss.
How Seahawks clinch a playoff berth:
- Seahawks win + Packers loss or tie OR
- Seahawks tie + Packers loss + Buccaneers loss or tie OR
- Seahawks tie + Packers loss + Saints loss or tie
How Buccaneers clinch a playoff berth:
- Buccaneers tie + Seahawks loss + Packers loss or tie
* Buccaneers can also clinch the NFC South with a win, OR a tie + Saints loss or tie.
