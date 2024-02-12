National Football League Justin Fields next team odds: Falcons become bigger favorites to land QB Updated Feb. 28, 2024 4:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What will the Chicago Bears do with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft?

That is currently the biggest offseason storyline.

Justin Fields' social media activity further ignited rumors of a possible split with the Bears.

The quarterback recently unfollowed the team on Instagram, leading to even more speculation that his days in Chicago are numbered. It was also noted that Fields follows a few standout players on the Atlanta Falcons, such as Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson and Drake London.

And then on Wednesday, DraftKings Sportsbook briefly removed Fields' next team odds from its offerings, which added even more fuel to the fire.

Also on Wednesday, projected No. 1 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams reportedly told one media outlet: "If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited."

What do the odds say?

Let's dive into the next team odds for Fields at DraftKings.

JUSTIN FIELDS' TEAM TO START SEASON: *

Falcons: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Bears: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Steelers: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Raiders: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Patriots: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Broncos: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Commanders: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Giants: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Buccaneers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Seahawks: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Vikings: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

* odds as of 2/28/2024

Jaylon Johnson weighs in on the Justin Fields vs. Caleb Williams debate

The Falcons are the new frontrunners to land Fields ahead of the beginning of next season. Atlanta's odds to land Fields moved to -250 from -130.

The Falcons were heavily linked to Fields before the Bears drafted him in 2021. Fields is a native of Georgia and grew up near Atlanta in Kennesaw.

Atlanta passed the Pittsburgh Steelers, previously the favorites at -125. Pittsburgh now sits at +350 after rumors that it is the favorite to land Russell Wilson .

Whether Fields ends up in Atlanta, Pittsburgh or elsewhere, the quarterback's days in Chicago feel close to an end. The Bears own the top pick in April's NFL Draft, and Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, is the -1200 betting favorite to be the top pick.

The Bears got "inquiries from other teams on Fields" during the Senior Bowl, and they're expected to finalize their quarterback plans over the next couple of weeks before coming to a decision on which way they want to go by the start of the NFL Scouting Combine, the Monday Morning Quarterback reported.

FOX Sports NFL Insider David Helman said Chicago has "a hell of a choice in front of them."

"It's the biggest choice in the NFL this offseason when you talk about owning the No. 1 draft pick in a year with several quality quarterback prospects and also having a very up-and-down but very talented quarterback in Justin Fields," Helman said.

"Do you build around him? Do you trade out of the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and try to get another haul?"

But FOX Sports NFC West reporter Eric D. Williams points out Fields would be a good fit with Pittsburgh.

"Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he still likes Kenny Pickett but will create a competitive environment in the quarterback room," Williams said. "Tomlin likes quarterbacks who can move, and Fields is a big, strong athlete who can run and would fit what the Steelers want to do on offense."

Where do you think Justin Fields will play next season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

