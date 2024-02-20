National Football League Kirk Cousins next team odds: Vikings favored to retain QB Published Feb. 20, 2024 11:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL free agency is fast approaching, and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins headlines the free agent quarterback class looking to re-sign with his current team … or move on to his next.

Last season, Cousins threw for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five picks before suffering an Achilles tear in a Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, bringing his season to an early end.

The Vikings would ultimately miss the playoffs.

According to DraftKings, the Vikings are current favorites to retain Cousins.

Here are the updated odds for Cousins' next team: *

Minnesota Vikings: -200 (bet $10 to win $15)

Atlanta Falcons: +300 (bet $10 to win $40)

New England Patriots: +800 (bet $10 to win $60)

Las Vegas Raiders: +1000 (bet $10 to win $90)

San Francisco 49ers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $130)

Washington Commanders: +2000 (bet $10 to win $170)

With the 2024-25 season looming, head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have multiple roster decisions to make.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson is also currently in extension talks.

"I want to break the bank and I want to be a part of an organization that wants me, and to really give me what I deserve," Jefferson said.

Kirk Cousins ranks as the top overall NFL free agent in 2024

In addition to those comments, Jefferson made his thoughts clear about Cousins situation, expressing that he wants to know the team's plans at quarterback before he commits to a long-term deal.

He has also expressed multiple times that he wants Cousins to stay in Minnesota, but it won't be a dealbreaker if he doesn't.

" … [It] really doesn't matter too much who's throwing me that ball as long as someone's throwing it to me. I feel like I'm confident and I have the ability to make plays, no matter if the ball is 100 percent accurate or if it's a little behind or a little in front or a little off. So I'm always confident in my game, confident that I'm going to play the same no matter who's going to throw me the ball. But of course, having Kirk out there to be that leader and that captain, to throw that ball with accuracy and precise as he does, it definitely is very valuable and useful being a receiver."

