National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Chicago Bears huge favorites to draft Caleb Williams Updated Feb. 13, 2024 2:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Now that the Super Bowl has come and gone, everyone's attention turns to the NFL Draft.

To no one's surprise, former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is the prohibitive favorite to be the first pick in April.

But which team will select the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner?

That is the biggest source of intrigue heading into the draft, with the first round set for April 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will the Chicago Bears, who have the top pick, select Williams, even though the franchise drafted Justin Fields with the 11th pick in 2021?

Or will another team desperate for a potential franchise quarterback make the Bears an offer they can't refuse?

The Carolina Panthers did so last year, sending receiver DJ Moore, two first-round picks and a pair of second rounders to Chicago to move up eight spots and select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1.

Here are the latest odds on the team to draft Williams, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

WHICH TEAM WILL DRAFT CALEB WILLIAMS? *

Chicago Bears: -425 (bet $10 to win $12.35 total)

Washington Commanders: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

New England Patriots: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Denver Broncos: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Tennessee Titans: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

New York Giants: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Seattle Seahawks: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Baltimore Ravens: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Buffalo Bills: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Carolina Panthers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Cincinnati Bengals: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Cleveland Browns: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Detroit Lions: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Green Bay Packers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Houston Texans: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kansas City Chiefs: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Los Angeles Chargers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Miami Dolphins: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

New York Jets: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

New Orleans Saints: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Philadelphia Eagles: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

San Francisco 49ers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

* odds as of 2/13/2024

Why Caleb Williams-Bears is not the 'best' spot for him

RELATED: Justin Fields next team odds: Will Bears keep No. 1 pick?

Chicago is currently a huge favorite to draft the star USC quarterback at -425.

The Bears have a spotty history with quarterbacks.

Chicago traded up one spot in 2017 to draft North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky with the second pick. The 10th pick that year? Patrick Mahomes.

Trubisky was an alternate for the 2019 Pro Bowl. The previous Bears QB to be named to the Pro Bowl was Jim McMahon in 1986.

By the way, Trubisky was released by the Steelers on Monday.

FOX Sports NFC North reporter Carmen Vitali said Chicago prefers to spend high picks on defense.

"The Bears organization has never successfully developed a quarterback," Vitali said. "What do you expect from a franchise that has historically gravitated toward the other side of the ball? The 1985 Chicago Bears defense revolutionized the way football is played.

"It was arguably the best defense in history. There's a lot of pride there, and justifiably so."

Commanders exploring possible trade with Bears to draft Caleb Williams

Do you think Caleb Williams will be drafted by the Bears, or will another team trade up to the top spot? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share