2024 NFL Combine top performers tracker: Braden Fiske, Chop Robinson shine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is here, and the next wave of pro hopefuls are ready to prove they belong at the next level.

The best way to do that is to show up and show out in front of the league's decision-makers, scouts and coaches in what is one of the last chances these young players will get to showcase their athletic prowess in a public forum — and to deliver answers to teams questioning a players' ceiling or fit.

Defensive linemen and linebackers were up first on Thursday. Defensive backs and tight ends are up Friday, followed by quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs on Saturday and offensive linemen on Sunday.

As the adage goes, records are made to be broken and the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is sure to have some top-tier athletes testing this week. Here are the top performers so far in each event:

40-yard dash:

Florida State DL Braden Fiske — 4.78 seconds

Fiske put together an impressive 40, and he knew it.

He also topped the board for defensive tackles in the vertical jump and the broad jump on the first day of field drills.

Penn State DE Chop Robinson — 4.49 seconds

Robinson was moving on the 40 and tied for seventh all-time among defensive ends at the combine.

Vertical jump:

Ole Miss DE Cedric Johnson — 38 inches

Johnson turned heads Thursday after posting a 38-inch jump.

Broad jump:

Houston Christian DE Jalyx Hunt — 10'8

Hunt wowed on the broad jump, which was the best in his ground on the first day of drills.

Bench press:

Stay tuned for updates!

10-yard split:

Stay tuned for updates!

20-yard shuttle:

Stay tuned for updates!

Three-cone drill:

Stay tuned for updates!

