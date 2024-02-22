National Football League 2024 NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels, Rome Odunze lead 5 prospects to watch on Day 1 Updated Feb. 22, 2024 4:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the NFL Scouting Combine on the horizon, scouts are putting asterisks beside their favorite prospects to prepare for meetings that will take place in Indianapolis. Although these "pet cats" can fall outside the first round, the 2024 draft class features several of my top prospects who should come off the board on Day 1.

With a few days left to prepare for the league's ultimate job interview, this is the perfect time to share a few of my top prospects in this class. Here are five of my favorites:

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The Heisman Trophy winner has skyrocketed up draft boards after a spectacular senior campaign that showcased his growth as a dual-threat playmaker. Daniels accounted for almost 5,000 yards of total offense (3,812 pass yards and 1,134 rush yards) with 50 combined scores (40 pass touchdowns and 10 rush scores) against elite competition.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder is a rare find as a gunslinger with elite arm talent and athleticism. He routinely torches opponents with pinpoint throws from the pocket or on the move. Daniels combines polished passing skills with outstanding diagnostic skills and anticipation, as evidenced by his 72.2% completion rate in 2023.

The fifth-year senior's steady improvement as a passer since his arrival at LSU suggests he is a quick study capable of adapting and adjusting to new concepts and schemes. Moreover, Daniels' experience and expertise as a player with 55 career starts should enable him to blossom as a potential plug-and-play quarterback at the next level.

With his exceptional running skills and improvisational ability adding a dimension to an offense willing to incorporate some designed quarterback runs and movement-based plays, Daniels will prompt some evaluators to envision a Lamar Jackson-like playmaker on the horizon.

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The rugged pass-catcher from the Pacific Northwest might be the most dynamic WR1 prospect in the class. As a 6-foot-3, 215-pound playmaker with A-plus strength, power and ball skills, Odunze excels at doing the dirty work between the hashes while flashing big-play ability outside the numbers.

The standout junior posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, with 10 100-yard games in 2023. In addition, Odunze notched at least 75 receptions in 2022 and 2023, showcasing the consistent production and performance expected of a No. 1 receiver in a pass-centric offense.

As a high IQ player with a competitive streak that shows up when he fights defenders for 50-50 balls, the ultra-physical Odunze reminds me of Ja'Marr Chase on the perimeter. Though his routes are not as crisp as some of the elite players at the position, Odunze's superior physicality, toughness and grit make him a natural WR1 in any offense.

Jayden Daniels, Rome Odunze in RJ Young's top six-to-10 players

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

The next great Iowa defensive back poised to immediately impact the league has created quite the buzz in scouting circles. DeJean is a versatile playmaker with a high IQ, elite athleticism and refined technical skills. Measuring 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds, the sensational junior is a Swiss Army knife defensive coordinators covet when searching for "position-flex" defenders who can play inside or outside at cornerback or safety.

The former high school quarterback has dazzled at Iowa with seven career interceptions, including three pick-sixes, as a designated defensive playmaker with blue-chip traits. DeJean's experience playing multiple spots in the backend should help him carve out a role immediately in an NFL defense that showcases hybrid players.

DeJean also flashes A-plus return skills and special teams ability. His punt-return skills (13.1-yard average and one score) make him a rare find as a two-phase prospect with home-run potential. DeJean's sensational big-play talents should make him a hot commodity on draft day in a league in which versatility and playmaking are celebrated in meeting rooms.

Laiatu Latu, edge, UCLA

Finding pass rushers with elite first-step quickness and polished hand skills is challenging. That's why evaluators are smitten with the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder with exceptional snap-count anticipation and get-off quickness.

As a dynamic pass rusher with the capacity to attack from a hand-down or standup position, Latu is a scheme-friendly fit as an edge defender. He routinely whips blockers utilizing a wide array of speed rushes and finesse maneuvers that showcase his spectacular pass-rush skills. Though he primarily wins with speed, his relentless effort and non-stop pursuit make him a nightmare to face in obvious pass-rush situations.

Given how elite pass rushers are expected to close out games with strip sacks or big hits, Latu's knack for getting to the quarterback makes him an intriguing option as a "DPR" (designated pass rusher) with blue-chip traits as an edge defender. With 23.5 sacks and 34 tackles for loss, Latu is the disruptive defender every team seeks on Day 1.

Ladd McConkey, WR Georgia

Few pass-catchers master the art of route running as collegians. However, McConkey is one of the exceptions as a polished route runner with impeccable timing and rhythm on the perimeter.

The Georgia product routinely puts defenders in the blender with head-and-shoulder fakes and stop-start stutter moves that mask his intentions at the break point. McConkey's precise routes and crafty separation tactics make him a tough guard in space, particularly when aligned in the slot. The 6-foot, 185-pounder is quicker than a hiccup, and he relies on his stop-start quickness to run away from defenders at the top of routes.

Though his dazzling route-running skills create headaches for defenders, his underrated running skills boost an offense's bottom line. McConkey has a knack for making the first defender miss, and his slippery running style enables him to turn quick screens and bubbles into first downs.

As more teams look for chain-movers with the potential to make an immediate splash like Puka Nacua, McConkey could see his value rise on draft boards across the league.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

