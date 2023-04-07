National Football League Hendon Hooker's draft grades are all over the board. Is he legit or not? Published Apr. 7, 2023 3:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

If you believe the rise of Hendon Hooker is another case of NFL scouts chasing ghosts ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, you probably ignored the Tennessee Volunteers' reemergence as a title contender behind the Herculean exploits of a pinpoint passer with a prototypical game that has been celebrated in league circles.

While the attention has focused on Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis as the candidates to become the third quarterback off the board, Hooker outplayed each of his SEC counterparts and is a more productive player. The 6-foot-3, 217-pounder completed 68.8% of his passes for 6,080 yards with 58 touchdowns and just five interceptions across two seasons in Knoxville. In addition, Hooker led the FBS with 9.5 yards per pass attempt in 2022, directing a high-powered offense that featured a vertical passing game.

Though those numbers have been called inflated due to coach Josh Heupel's uptempo system, it is hard to ignore the stark contrast in production between Hooker and Richardson (54.7% completion rate, 3,105 pass yards, 24-15 TD-INT, 1,116 rush yards and 12 rush scores in two-plus seasons at Florida) and Levis (65.7% completion rate, 5,232 pass yards, 43-23 TD-INT, 284 rush yards and 11 rush scores in two seasons at Kentucky) over the same span.

Considering Hooker posted superior numbers within the same conference, the perceived rise up the charts is a byproduct of the football world catching up to who is buzzing in league circles. Hooker's late-season ACL injury removed him from the conversation as a top prospect, but seasoned evaluators have been high on the Vols QB1 since he started to torch SEC competition in the middle of the season.

Hooker lit up Alabama for 385 pass yards and five touchdowns while completing 21-of-30 passes in an upset of the third-ranked team in the country. The performance came on the heels of the Vols quarterback surgically carving up Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Florida, and LSU over a four-game stretch in which he connected on 69.5% of his passes for 1,211 pass yards and eight touchdowns without an interception.

The efficiency and consistency jump off the stat sheet and are apparent when studying the tape. Hooker repeatedly delivers the ball on time and on target against a slate of defenses loaded with NFL-caliber talent. Moreover, he showed that he could make pinpoint throws on touch, timing and anticipatory passes that require him to be on the same page as his intended receivers on option routes.

In particular, Hooker's arm strength and range stand out on vertical passes. He punishes defenders for squatting on short and intermediate routes with rainbow tosses of post routes, fades and switch routes down the boundary. The deep ball is arguably the best pitch in his arsenal, but Hooker also displays the ability to throw drafts or knuckleballs based on the proximity of the defender to the receiver.

From delivering "dimes" on in-breaking routes (square-ins and deep crossers) to hitting receivers in stride on shallow crossers, Hooker consistently paints the strike zone from the pocket. His superb ball placement and accuracy is one of his superpowers as a pocket passer, but he also dazzles as a high IQ processor with excellent pre-snap diagnostic skills and post-snap execution.

Despite the narrative surrounding the Vols offense and the simplistic reads within the passing game, Hooker made it operate like a well-oiled machine with his exceptional management skills and situational awareness.

As a runner, Hooker displayed crafty playmaking ability with the ball, particularly on zone-read and designed quarterback runs in the red zone. Although the torn ACL might slightly alter his approach as a runner as a pro, the seasoned playmaker has a knack for picking up first downs when he needs to utilize his legs.

From a critical standpoint, Hooker's age (25) has been cited as a concern but others are near that age in this class (Stetson Bennett is 25, Jake Haener and Aidan O'Connell are 24). While having an older prospect on the board is not ideal, the quarterback position is one where players can play into their 40s as pocket passers. In addition, Hooker's maturity should be viewed as a positive as a seasoned player with significant reps.

With those experiences enabling him to step into the huddle with confidence and knowledge, Hooker should be a coveted prospect. The performance of Brock Purdy and Kenny Pickett suggests that experience matters with quarterback prospects, and Hooker's journey as a five-year player should serve him well at the next level.

While the football world is shocked at his ascension, the Vols quarterback deserves consideration as a first-round pick based on his tools, talent and résumé.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

