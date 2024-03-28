National Football League DeAndre Hopkins says 'the sky is the limit' for Titans with Calvin Ridley Published Mar. 28, 2024 3:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is looking forward to moving newly signed wideout Calvin Ridley around the offense in order to take fully advantage of his talents, and veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins is on board with that plan.

Hopkins, who also shares Ridley's ability to play multiple spots, believes the two of them paired together will elevate Tennessee's offense to a whole new level this season.

"I think my game is not just being on the outside or on the inside," Hopkins said. "I've tried to take pride in that over the past couple of years, focusing on beating guys on the inside. Earlier in my career, I was just kind of really on the outside, and I realized that I could have success everywhere on the field. I think just utilizing me wherever I am needed — if it is blocking, chipping, doing whatever I need. Wherever I can be useful, that's where I'll be.

"I think the sky is the limit, especially after getting a guy like Calvin, so I am very excited about this offense."

The 2023 season ended with a question mark for Tennessee about whether then-rookie quarterback Will Levis would be the team's long-term starter. Nonetheless, the pairing of Hopkins and Ridley should play to Levis' advantage in keeping his job for now.

