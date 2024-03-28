National Football League
DeAndre Hopkins says 'the sky is the limit' for Titans with Calvin Ridley
National Football League

DeAndre Hopkins says 'the sky is the limit' for Titans with Calvin Ridley

Published Mar. 28, 2024 3:13 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is looking forward to moving newly signed wideout Calvin Ridley around the offense in order to take fully advantage of his talents, and veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins is on board with that plan.

Hopkins, who also shares Ridley's ability to play multiple spots, believes the two of them paired together will elevate Tennessee's offense to a whole new level this season.

"I think my game is not just being on the outside or on the inside," Hopkins said. "I've tried to take pride in that over the past couple of years, focusing on beating guys on the inside. Earlier in my career, I was just kind of really on the outside, and I realized that I could have success everywhere on the field. I think just utilizing me wherever I am needed — if it is blocking, chipping, doing whatever I need. Wherever I can be useful, that's where I'll be. 

"I think the sky is the limit, especially after getting a guy like Calvin, so I am very excited about this offense."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 season ended with a question mark for Tennessee about whether then-rookie quarterback Will Levis would be the team's long-term starter. Nonetheless, the pairing of Hopkins and Ridley should play to Levis' advantage in keeping his job for now.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Tennessee Titans
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Draft odds: J.J. McCarthy's odds to go second skyrocket

2024 NFL Draft odds: J.J. McCarthy's odds to go second skyrocket

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes