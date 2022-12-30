Chargers' Joey Bosa expected to come off IR, play vs. Rams
The Los Angeles Chargers are getting some big help right before the playoffs.
Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa is expected to come off injured reserve before the club faces the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday. Bosa will likely play on a snap count.
The star pass-rusher has been out since September due to a groin injury. He left the Chargers' Week 3 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a groin injury that eventually required surgery on the core muscle area of his groin.
"I'm feeling really good," Bosa told reporters Thursday. "It's kind of revitalizing, honestly. This was something that really caused me a lot of pain and kind of stress throughout the last couple of years, and I've gotten to a point where I was used to it and I didn't understand how much was really wrong. Obviously, it sucks to miss all this time, but its honestly something that I really, really needed to get done."
Bosa added that he's dealt with groin injuries in the two seasons prior to tearing it in Week 3.
"I’m feeling better than I have in years," Bosa said.
Bosa's been one of the game's best edge rushers since he entered the league in 2016, earning four Pro Bowl nods and tallying 59.5 sacks in 82 games.
The Chargers have already clinched a playoff berth but can't win the AFC West. Los Angeles travels to face the Denver Broncos in the regular-season finale next week. With a 9-6 record, the Chargers currently hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped in rescue of helicopter passengers, saving 4
- Panthers-Buccaneers 'essentially a playoff game' with NFC South title on the line
- Chris Godwin back to being Bucs' ‘bloodline’ year after ACL injury
- Tua Tagovailoa's impossible situation; Mike White's audition: AFC East notes
- Why do quick-fix QBs like Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan fail? A lack of the ‘Three P’s'
- 2022-23 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
- Why MLB teams are signing stars to deals of over 10 years again
- MLB free agency tracker: Signings, best players available
- NBA Stock Watch: Jayson Tatum strengthens MVP case; Aaron Gordon All-Star leap?
- College football transfer portal tracker: Card to Purdue, Uiagalalei to Oregon State
- How Pele brought the beautiful game to the United States
- 2022-23 College football bowl projections, odds for every postseason game