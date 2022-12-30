National Football League
Chargers' Joey Bosa expected to come off IR, play vs. Rams
1 hour ago

The Los Angeles Chargers are getting some big help right before the playoffs. 

Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa is expected to come off injured reserve before the club faces the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday. Bosa will likely play on a snap count.

The star pass-rusher has been out since September due to a groin injury. He left the Chargers' Week 3 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a groin injury that eventually required surgery on the core muscle area of his groin. 

"I'm feeling really good," Bosa told reporters Thursday. "It's kind of revitalizing, honestly. This was something that really caused me a lot of pain and kind of stress throughout the last couple of years, and I've gotten to a point where I was used to it and I didn't understand how much was really wrong. Obviously, it sucks to miss all this time, but its honestly something that I really, really needed to get done."

Bosa added that he's dealt with groin injuries in the two seasons prior to tearing it in Week 3. 

"I’m feeling better than I have in years," Bosa said. 

Bosa's been one of the game's best edge rushers since he entered the league in 2016, earning four Pro Bowl nods and tallying 59.5 sacks in 82 games. 

The Chargers have already clinched a playoff berth but can't win the AFC West. Los Angeles travels to face the Denver Broncos in the regular-season finale next week. With a 9-6 record, the Chargers currently hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC. 

