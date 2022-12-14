College Football 2022-23 College football bowl predictions, odds for every postseason game 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Bowl season is upon us! When it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), I'm predicting the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game.

As for the rest of the postseason fun?

I looked at every single bowl game from a betting perspective to give you my best bets for all the matchups.

Here is the complete bowl schedule, including my picks for every game.

Let's get into all of it with odds via FOX Bet.

Friday, December 16, 2022

Bahamas Bowl

Miami (OH) vs. UAB (11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN)

The Red Hawks gave up 180 on the ground to Ball State running back Carson Steele, and the Blazer boasts a 1,700-yard back in Dewayne McBride. Add to this Miami (OH) QB Aveon Smith is just a 49% percent passer and has 101 rushes this season.

I have a hard time seeing this game hitting over the total.

PICK: Under 44.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Cure Bowl

No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 24 Troy (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

With Frank Harris announcing his return for a record seventh season, the Roadrunners basically have a pro at quarterback.

UTSA is looking for back-to-back 12-win seasons for the first time in school history before leaping to the American Athletic Conference next season.

I like them in this one.

PICK: UTSA (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Fenway Bowl

Cincinnati vs. Louisville (11 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Without quarterback Ben Bryant, the Bearcat passing offense took a step back. However, with both programs being run by interim head coaches, I don't foresee a lot of scoring.

Take the Under.

PICK: Under 44.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Celebration Bowl

Jackson State vs. NCCU (Noon ET Saturday, ABC)

This will be a stress test for the JSU Tigers, whose coach this season, Deion Sanders, has already begun building his program at Colorado. However, NC Central got trounced by 30 by Campbell.

Campbell is a common foe for the Eagles and the Tigers, and the Tigers defeated Campbell by just a score.

JSU lost this game last year and its chance to claim the Black College Football National Championship outright.

The point spread of 15.5 is a big number. Take the points.

PICK: NC Central (+15.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 15.5 points (or win outright)

Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The Beavers are trying to notch only their second 10-win season since 2006. But they're already poised to be a competitor on the West Coast next year. I like Oregon State to win and cover.

PICK: Oregon State (-10.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10.5 points

LA Bowl

Washington State vs. Fresno State (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

This matchup will feature two of the best quarterbacks on the West Coast with Fresno State's Jake Haener and Wazzou's Cameron Ward. We also get to watch two of the West Coast’s best offensive minds at work in Wazzu coordinator Eric Morris and Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford.

All this offensive explosiveness. Expect a high-scoring affair.

PICK: Over 53.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Lending Tree Bowl

Rice vs. Southern Miss (5:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Will Hall’s Golden Eagles are on the uptick. As a matter of fact, one of their impressive wins this season was against Cotton Bowl-bound Tulane.

Southern Miss gets the bowl win over Rice.

PICK: Southern Miss (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

New Mexico Bowl

SMU vs. BYU (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

With All-American wide out Rashee Rice opting out of this game, SMU coach Rhett Lashlee and quarterback Tanner Mordecai will have to find a new go-to receiver against Big 12-bound BYU.

PICK: BYU (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Frisco Bowl

North Texas vs. Boise State (9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The Mean Green will play this game with an interim coach, and the Broncos have won their last three out of four.

PICK: Boise State (-9.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 9.5 points

Monday, December 19, 2022

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Marshall vs. UConn (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

At their best, the Huskies beat Liberty. However, at their best, the Thundering Herd beat Notre Dame in South Bend.

PICK: Marshall (-10.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10.5 points

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)



This game features two of the most underrated programs in the country. These are offenses that can and should score often.

PICK: Over 53.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Boca Raton Bowl

Liberty vs. Toledo (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The MAC champ will take on a program that's in transition with head coach Jamey Chadwell building for 2023.

PICK: Toledo (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

New Orleans Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

South Alabama s having a magic season. The Jaguars will finish it off right with a resounding win over Western Kentucky.

PICK: South Alabama (-7.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7.5 points

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Armed Forces Bowl

Baylor vs. Air Force (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The Air Force Falcons average 330 yards and 36 minutes of possession. That's not a recipe for scoring often.

PICK: Under 49.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Friday, December 23, 2022

Independence Bowl

Louisiana vs. Houston (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Houston can score often. The Cougars average more than 37 points per game. But they allow opponents to do the same, giving up more than 33 points per game.

If the Ragin' Cajuns can get their offense started, expect a shootout.

PICK: Over 58.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Gasparilla Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Missouri (6:30 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN)

The Missouri Tigers lost four defenders to the portal, and Wake Forest expects to have its full complement of talent, including quarterback Sam Hartman who threw for over 3,400 yards and 35 TDs so far this season.

PICK: Wake Forest (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

Saturday, December 24, 2022

Hawai'i Bowl

Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State (8 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders pulled off an outstanding upset against Miami earlier this season and won their last three games. Blue Raiders get the win in Hawai'i.

PICK: MTSU (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Monday, December 26, 2022

Quick Lane Bowl

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (2:30 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

NMSU coach Jerry Kill also looks to win a bowl game as a head coach for the first time in his more than three-decade career. It's Jerry's time to shine against Bowling Green.

PICK: Aggies (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Camellia Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo (Noon ET, ESPN)

Asking these programs to score early and often might be asking too much. Buffalo hasn't scored more than 27 in a game since October, and Georgia Southern has only scored 30 or more twice in its last five games.



PICK: Under 67.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

First Responder Bowl

Memphis vs. Utah State (3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Memphis is riding a wave of terrible form. The Tigers have won just two of their last six, so don't look for them to get back on track during bowl season.

PICK: Utah State (+7.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points (or win outright)

Birmingham Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The thrill of notching a third-straight, double-digit winning season might not be enough for the Chants to overcome losing their change-agent coach Chadwell to Liberty.

PICK: ECU (-9.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 9.5 points

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State (10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The Pokes will play without longtime starter Spencer Sanders, and they also lost arguably their best linebacker, Mason Cobb, to the transfer portal.

While Wisconsin lost Graham Mertz to the portal, it's running back Braelon Allen who makes the Badger offense go.

PICK: Wisconsin (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Military Bowl

UCF vs. Duke (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has been one of the breakout stars of the ACC. UCF, on the other hand, is licking its wounds after losing the AAC title game to Tulane.

PICK: Duke (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

Liberty Bowl

Kansas vs. Arkansas (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The Jayhawks will walk into the Liberty Bowl mostly healthy. Arkansas comes into this contest with a lame duck defensive coordinator in new UNLV coach Barry Odom and without two of its best players on defense in linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders.

PICK: Kansas (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Holiday Bowl

No. 15 Oregon vs North Carolina (8 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports app)



Both programs are severely depleted. Between Oregon and UNC, 16 players have opted out or have hit the transfer portal. On top of that, both offensive coordinators — UNC’s Phil Longo and Oregon's Kenny Dillingham — are lame ducks.

It's asking a lot of Bo Nix to lead the Ducks past UNC by double-digits, though.

PICK: North Carolina (+14.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 14.5 points (or win outright)

Texas Bowl

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The Red Raiders will have their hands full with Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, who enjoyed the best season by a true freshman this season.

PICK: Ole Miss (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse vs. Minnesota (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Behind Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, expect the Gophers to run the ball and eat clock and to keep this game a low-scoring affair.

PICK: Under 42.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Cheez-It Bowl

Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

If the Sooners can't stop the FSU rush attack, it's gonna be a long day for OU in Orlando. Alternately, the Sooners can pop quickly offensively. Either way, expect scoring.

PICK: Over 65.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Alamo Bowl

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Doak Walker Award winner and Texas running back Bijan Robinson is going to give this game some juice against Penix and the Huskies.

PICK: Over 68.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Friday, December 30, 2022

Mayo Bowl

Maryland vs. No. 23 North Carolina State (Noon ET, ESPN)

Without Devin Leary and lame duck offensive coordinator Tim Beck, the Wolfpack might be in for a fight.

PICK: Maryland (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

Sun Bowl

Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA (2 p.m. ET, CBS)

UCLA’s star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will play and Pitt’s star quarterback, Kedon Slovis, and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey will not. The Bruins should roll easily in this one.

PICK: UCLA (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

Gator Bowl

No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The Gamecocks are in rare form with wins against Tennessee and Clemson to finish their regular season. They might not get the win over the Irish but they'll certainly keep it competitive.

PICK: South Carolina (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Arizona Bowl

Ohio vs. Wyoming (4:30 p.m. ET, Barstool)

Ohio came close to winning its first conference title in 54 years but fell just short against Toledo. Expect the Bobcats to take out their anger on the Pokes.

PICK: Ohio (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

Orange Bowl

No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 7 Clemson (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton will walk into this game looking to prove that he has potential to fill Hendon Hooker's shoes. But Clemson found its groove against UNC in the ACC title game.

The Tigers get the edge in the Orange Bowl.

PICK: Clemson (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Sugar Bowl

No. 5 Alabama vs No. 9 Kansas State (Noon ET, ESPN)



Ten Alabama players have chosen to enter the transfer portal or opt-out, but none of them are Bryce Young. On the other side is Deuce Vaughn playing for Kansas State.

Expect K-State to keep this one really close. Mark this down as one of the best games of this bowl season.

PICK: Kansas State (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

Music City Bowl

Iowa vs. Kentucky (Noon ET, ABC)

Both teams will be without their starting quarterbacks. And both teams have earned reputations for having tough defenses. This won't be a high-scoring affair.

PICK: Under 31.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Fiesta Bowl

No. 3 TCU vs No. 2 Michigan (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Michigan’s rushing attack has been nearly unstoppable this season — even without Blake Corum in the backfield. That’s a tall task for Joe Gillespie’s 3-3-5 defense.

PICK: Michigan (-7.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7.5 points

Peach Bowl

No. 4 Ohio State vs No. 1 Georgia (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

If the Buckeyes are healthy, they should be able to give Georgia more than the Dawgs can handle.

PICK: Ohio State (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Monday, January 2, 2023

ReliaQuest Bowl

No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois (Noon ET, ESPN2)

Illinois will have star running back Chase Brown for their date with the Bulldogs, and the Illini have made it their identity to run Brown and hold the ball.

PICK: Under 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cotton Bowl

No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (1 p.m. ET ESPN)

If Heisman winner Caleb Williams suits up against Tulane, the Trojans should hand the Green Wave just their second loss of the season.

PICK: USC (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

Citrus Bowl

No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue (1 p.m. ET, ABC)

The quarterbacks for these two teams, Garrett Nussmeier and Aidan O’Connell, have shown a propensity to sling it. If they both stay true to form, this game could be a high-scoring one.

PICK: Over 58.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Rose Bowl

No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The Nittany Lions will enter this game without star wideout Parker Washington and star cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. That might be too much for Penn State to overcome against the Pac-12 champs.

PICK: Utah (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

