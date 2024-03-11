National Football League
CB Chidobe Awuzie agrees to sign three-year, $36M deal with Titans
Updated Mar. 11, 2024 6:23 p.m. ET

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN.

Awuzie played three seasons (2021-2023) with the Cincinnati Bengals after spending four seasons (2017-2020) as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him out of Colorado as a second-round pick. 

Awuzie has 350 total tackles, 62 passes defensed and six interceptions in his eight-year NFL career.

