Caleb Williams welcomes Mahomes comp: 'I don't like running unless I have to'

Top NFL Draft prospect Caleb Williams has earned plenty of comparisons to Patrick Mahomes during his college career for his ability to improvise and make plays with both his arm and his legs when things break down. But his repeated use on that ability last season, as his USC Trojans stumbled to an 8-5 record, has spurred some debate among draft analysts.

Some believe Williams' reliance on that improvisational, run-and-throw style outside the structure of an offense is a red flag that could signal bust potential in the NFL. It's a trait that many criticized about fellow USC product Sam Darnold and former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. (The Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in next April's draft and are widely expected to select Williams after trading Fields last week.)

Others believe Williams, like Mahomes last season, also has the ability to make correct reads and stay within the structure of an offense instead of trying to add to a highlight reel every play.

Colin Cowherd is in that latter camp, and Williams himself confirmed Cowherd's suspicions when the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner made an appearance on "The Herd" on Wednesday.

"I don't like running unless I have to," Williams said. "I like throwing the ball to my receivers, letting all of us have fun. It's a lot more fun to be able to throw a 20-yard dagger route to my ‘X’ receiver and let them eat up down the middle."

But, Williams said, he can do both if needed.

When asked about the comparisons to Mahomes, Williams views it as "respect" and believes he has similar abilities to the two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion.

"There's things that he does, physically — obviously, I'm not Patrick Mahomes and I'm not in his brain — but things that he does physically that I don't think that I can't do," Williams said. "So, I just call it respect, and hopefully soon I'll be able to see him and have a good battle [in a game]."

Williams also got a visit from one of his likely future receivers Wednesday — Keenan Allen, who recently joined the Bears. Williams said he has known the former Los Angeles Chargers wideout for about a year now.

Caleb Williams discusses possibility of going No. 1 to the Bears

As if to underscore the inevitability, Allen even showed up in Bears gear and embraced Williams before the quarterback began on-field drills.

"I think it would be great [to play with him] if I was blessed to be the No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears," Williams said. "It was pretty cool for him to come out here and show love."

He also said that one of his biggest priorities in an NFL city is to go to "a place that cares" — and he believes Chicago fits the bill.

"I've heard that they love football, so if that's the place, I'm excited for that," Williams said. "Caring about football, whether it's the fans, organization, my teammates or myself, caring about ballgames and winning ballgames is the most important thing."

