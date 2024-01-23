National Football League
2024 NFL NFC title game odds: Can underdog Lions put 49ers on the ropes?
Updated Jan. 23, 2024 11:00 a.m. ET

The early line for the NFC Championship Game featuring Detroit and San Francisco has the Lions as 7-point underdogs (FOX and the FOX Sports app).

And when it comes to Super Bowl futures, these two squads are sitting at opposite ends of the spectrum. 

The Niners, at +145, are the current favorites to win it all; the Lions, at +700, have the longest of the four remaining teams.

Based on these odds, some bettors might bank on the Lions' luck running out this weekend when they travel to Levi's Stadium to take on San Francisco.

However, according to multiple FOX Sports analysts, the Niners might have their work cut out for them.

"When you fast-forward to the Detroit situation, what is that going to look like?" FOX Sports co-host Keyshawn Johnson asked on Monday's Undisputed as he and the panel debated San Francisco's close divisional-round win over the Packers

"Detroit has a book on the San Francisco 49ers based on how the Green Bay Packers played them down to the wire. And I like San Francisco. I think they're a dog of a team. But I'm not gonna be shocked if Detroit goes in there and puts them on the ropes."

On Monday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd was in alignment with Johnson.

"These Lions … this roster, that pass rusher, that running back, that tight end, that safety, these weapons," Cowherd said. "Detroit can match San Francisco player for player."

Before the season kicked off, the Lions' Super Bowl futures were +2200, while the 49ers' odds to win it all started off at +1000.

"The Lions are simply a good team, not a Cinderella team." — Colin Cowherd

Detroit punched its ticket to the NFC Championship Game by covering the 6-point spread and defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in the divisional round.

San Francisco lived to see another day by sneaking past Green Bay in a matchup that took late-game heroics by Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey to seal the deal.

