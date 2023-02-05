National Football League 2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers still favored; Lions, Bills move up odds list Updated Jan. 17, 2024 6:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super Bowl odds are on the move again as six squads — including "America's Team" — were eliminated in the NFL playoffs this weekend.

Accordingly, the six teams to advance to the divisional round — the Kansas City Chiefs , Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — saw their odds to win Super Bowl LVIII improve.

During wild-card weekend, there were a couple of shocking upsets.

Let's look at the updated title odds betting board.

SUPER BOWL LVIII ODDS:

At Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Feb. 11

San Francisco 49ers : +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Baltimore Ravens : +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Buffalo Bills : +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Kansas City Chiefs : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Detroit Lions : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Green Bay Packers : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Houston Texans: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)



*odds as of 1/17/2024

Has Baker Mayfield earned a long-term deal?

Green Bay stunned the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 on Sunday. This big win helped the Packers surge up the oddsboard, moving to +3000 from +9000.

Tampa Bay shocked Philadelphia in the second game of Monday night's doubleheader. The Buccaneers protected home turf with a 32-9 victory, knocking off the Eagles one year after Philly's runner-up finish to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay's upset helped its odds shorten to +3300 from +6500.

The Lions won their first playoff game in 32 years, beating the Los Angeles Rams 24-23. Detroit's odds shortened to +900 from +1700.

After ousting the Cleveland Browns, the Texans' odds moved to +1700 but then lengthened out to +3300.

After sending the Miami Dolphins back home to warmer weather, the Chiefs went to +600 from +750, but then lengthened back out to +700.

The Bills made a huge leap after Monday's big victory. Buffalo moved past K.C. to third on the title board (+490) after defeating Pittsburgh 31-17. The Bills were at +650 last week and +950 earlier in the month.

The two conference champions who had byes during wild-card weekend — the 49ers and Ravens — naturally have the best odds.

Despite being idle, the 49ers went to +175 from +220, and the Ravens improved to +270 from +295.

One team still in contention that FOX Sports co-host Nick Wright is eyeing is Buffalo.

He discussed the Bills' wild-card win over the Steelers on Monday's episode of First Things First.

How impressive were the Bills in their win?

"I was super impressed yesterday," Wright said. "They took care of the ball, they controlled the game — start to finish. They didn't turn it over. They dealt with the elements.

"The Steelers never had a lead or even tied the game in the second half."

According to FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd, though, there's another team from the AFC to watch.

Herd Hierarchy: Baker Mayfield-led Bucs, Bills highlight Colin's top Divisional teams

"I do think Baltimore is the best team in the league and has been," Cowherd said on Monday's The Herd. "They've beaten good teams … and Lamar's [Jackson] gonna win the MVP."

Who are you backing to win Super Bowl XLVIII? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

