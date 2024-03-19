National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Who will be the first offensive lineman selected? Published Mar. 19, 2024 10:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the 2024 NFL Draft, all the hype is around the quarterback prospects.

This year's throwing class includes two Heisman winners (Caleb Willams and Jayden Daniels), a national champion who finished his college career with a .967 winning percentage (J.J. McCarthy) and a sensational sophomore with all the features of a prototypical pro (Drake Maye).

However, a quarterback can have all the talent in the world, but if they can't stay protected and on their feet, their potential might never be met.

RELATED: 2024 NFL Draft interior offensive line rankings: Strong group of guards, centers

Thankfully, for all the quarterbacks (and prospects) of the NFL, this year's class of offensive lineman is expected to be a deep group, with ten linemen potentially being selected in the first round, which is double the normal average of five.

With so many big boys on the board, we decided to take a look at the odds for the first offensive lineman selected in this year's draft, as well as provide a pick from FOX Sports betting expert and former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz.

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

FIRST OFFENSIVE LINEMAN SELECTED: *

Joe Alt, Notre Dame: -300: (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

JC Latham, Alabama: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Troy Fautanu, Washington: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Amarius Mims, Georgia: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Jordan Morgan, Arizona: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210)

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210)

Graham Barton, Duke: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210)

* odds as of 3/19/24

Pick via Geoff Schwartz

The top of the draft will likely see a quarterback selected with each of the top three picks, followed by wide receivers going with picks four and five, after the Los Angeles Chargers, drafting fifth, traded away Keenan Allen and released Mike Williams.

The New York Giants, most likely, will also target a receiver at six, accumulating help for Daniel Jones … if they don't replace him.

That leaves the Tennessee Titans at seven with the first opportunity to take another position.

That position should be at offensive line, where the Titans desperately need help.

The Titans stripped down their offensive line a few years back and have started to rebuild it. They drafted lineman Peter Skoronski with the No. 11 pick last season, and he went on to make the All-Rookie team.

They also just added Lloyd Cushenberry, a high-priced free agent who many consider to be one of the most dominant pass-blocking centers in the league.

They need another blue-chip offensive lineman and that is Joe Alt from Notre Dame. Alt is a massive human who is the most ready to dominate right now.

PICK: Joe Alt (-300) to be first offensive lineman selected in 2024 NFL draft

Who do you think will be the first offensive lineman to go in the NFL Draft? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all things NFL.

