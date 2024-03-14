National Basketball Association Nets' Ben Simmons to be ready for training camp after second back surgery Published Mar. 14, 2024 4:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ben Simmons has had back surgery for the second time in three years, with he and the Brooklyn Nets hoping this procedure will provide the relief he needs to complete a full season.

The Nets said Simmons had a microscopic partial discectomy on Thursday to alleviate the pinched nerve in his lower back. The surgery was performed at UHealth Jackson Memorial Medical Center by Dr. Timur Urakov, in consultation with Dr. Barth Green.

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp next season. He has played in just 57 games since the Nets acquired him from Philadelphia during the 2021-22 season.

Simmons hurt his back as he tried to regain his conditioning after the trade, having not played for the 76ers to start that season because of mental health concerns. He had a microdiscectomy, a procedure to remove a small fragment of a herniated disc, after the season ended.

Simmons then played in just 42 games in 2022-23 before he was shut down in March because of a nerve impingement in his lower back. That injury returned just six games into this season and limited Simmons to only 15 games, including a stretch of 38 consecutive missed games at one point.

The Nets announced last week the three-time All-Star wouldn't play again this season and instead would seek treatment options.

Simmons finished with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He has one year and about $40 million remaining on his contract.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

