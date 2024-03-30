National Basketball Association 2024 NBA odds: Could Celtics, Lakers renew Finals rivalry? Published Mar. 30, 2024 12:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There are only about two weeks left in the NBA regular season, meaning bettors looking to bet on the Finals are even more locked in.

And a matchup that the NBA world would be a fan of is the Boston Celtics vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics and Lakers are the league's two most-storied organizations, with 17 titles each. Currently, Boston has the best record in the NBA at 57-16 and has already clinched the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are facing a different reality.

Not only has Los Angeles not clinched a playoff spot, but will most likely have to work its way into the actual playoffs through the NBA's play-in tournament.

With that in mind, there's still a market where bettors can place wagers on a Celtics-Lakers Finals matchup.

So let's dive into those odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers NBA Finals Odds: *

Celtics vs. Lakers in Finals: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Celtics to beat Lakers in Finals: +4700 (bet $10 to win $480 total)

Lakers to beat Celtics in Finals: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Celtics Odds

Celtics to win East: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Celtics to win championship: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Lakers Odds

Lakers to win West: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Lakers to win championship: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

* odds as of 3/30/2024

A quick glimpse at the odds shows the Celtics would be favored over the Lakers if they met in the Finals. The odds also show that Boston is a heavy favorite to win the East and is a short favorite to win it all.

But according to FOX Sports host Skip Bayless, he'd back Los Angeles if it came down to these two.

"If, in fact, the Lakers figure out a way to get through the West and get to the Finals, I would favor them over Boston," Bayless said on a recent episode of Undisputed.

"I still believe that A.D. and LeBron — with some help from Austin Reaves and D. Lo and Rui — I think they can figure themselves out before [Boston] can in those crunch-time moments."

