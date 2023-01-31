National Basketball Association LeBron James passes Steve Nash for No. 4 on all-time assists list 12 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

LeBron James passed Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to move into fourth on the NBA's all-time assists list on Tuesday, when the Los Angeles Lakers played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. James was sixth on the all-time assists list going into Tuesday night's game with 10,327 assists.

For his career, James has averaged 7.4 assists per game, which is fifth among active players. Chris Paul, who's ranked just ahead of James on the all-time assists list, leads all active players in careers assists per game with 9.4. — John Wall (8.8), Russell Westbrook (8.3) and Ricky Rubio (7.5) round out the top-five.

While nothing is unattainable for the ultra-durable James, catching Paul would be difficult considering he's still playing. In fact, Paul is closer to the No. 2 spot on the list — currently occupied by Jason Kidd — than James is to Paul.

Fortunately for James, there are still plenty of other records he can break; most notably Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, which he's on pace to break as soon as next week. James is the only player in the top-five in all-time points and assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers are 13th in the Western Conference with a record of 24-28 following their 129-123 win over the Knicks on Tuesday. James ended the night with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more