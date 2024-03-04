National Basketball Association
Clippers' Russell Westbrook undergoes surgery on fractured hand, listed as week to week
National Basketball Association

Clippers' Russell Westbrook undergoes surgery on fractured hand, listed as week to week

Published Mar. 4, 2024 10:51 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook has undergone surgery on his fractured left hand, and the team describes his status as week to week.

Westbrook broke his hand Friday in the Clippers' 140-115 victory over the Washington Wizards. The 2016-17 MVP and nine-time all-NBA performer appeared to suffer the injury while trying to poke the ball away from Washington's Jordan Poole.

The 35-year-old Westbrook had played in every game for the Clippers this season before breaking his hand. He missed a second straight game Monday night as the Clippers visited the Milwaukee Bucks.

Westbrook is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 22.6 minutes this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
LA Clippers
Russell Westbrook
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points

LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes