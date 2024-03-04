National Basketball Association Clippers' Russell Westbrook undergoes surgery on fractured hand, listed as week to week Published Mar. 4, 2024 10:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook has undergone surgery on his fractured left hand, and the team describes his status as week to week.

Westbrook broke his hand Friday in the Clippers' 140-115 victory over the Washington Wizards. The 2016-17 MVP and nine-time all-NBA performer appeared to suffer the injury while trying to poke the ball away from Washington's Jordan Poole.

The 35-year-old Westbrook had played in every game for the Clippers this season before breaking his hand. He missed a second straight game Monday night as the Clippers visited the Milwaukee Bucks.

Westbrook is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 22.6 minutes this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

