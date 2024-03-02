National Basketball Association Clippers guard Russell Westbrook breaks left hand in first half against Wizards Published Mar. 2, 2024 12:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Russell Westbrook fractured his left hand in the first half of the Los Angeles Clippers' game against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Westbrook had six points and one assist in 10 minutes off the bench. He left with 8:10 remaining in the second quarter and will not return, the team said.

Westbrook has played in every game for the Clippers this season, averaging 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 23 minutes. He had moved to the bench following the Nov. 1 trade for James Harden but remained an important part of the lineup as the Clippers chase their first NBA title.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Russell Westbrook LA Clippers National Basketball Association

share