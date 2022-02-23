National Basketball Association Bucks, Suns sit atop Nick Wright's NBA tiers after All-Star break 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Phoenix Suns return from All-Star Weekend as the odds-on favorite to win the NBA Finals, boasting the best record in basketball and only two losses in the new year.

So why aren't the Suns atop Nick Wright's most recent NBA tiers list? It's simple: because they don't have Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Giannis is sleepwalking to 30 [points], 11 [rebounds and] six [assists]."

On Wednesday morning's "First Things First," Wright unveiled his post All-Star break NBA rankings, tabbing the Milwaukee Bucks his NBA Finals favorites.

Check out where each team lands in Wright's latest tiers list:

THOSE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED: Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic

Best Championship odds: Hornets +20000

Wright's thoughts: "Can we just recognize what a bummer it is after last year and the hype coming into this year that the Blazers, the Knicks, the Hornets and the Pelicans are down on these tiers?"

SURVIVE THE PLAY-IN: Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks

Best Championship odds: Celtics +2800

Wright's thoughts: "These teams just really want to make the actual playoffs. The Hawks are just like, ‘Can we make the play-in first?' It would be gravely disappointing for any of these teams if they don't make the actual eight-team playoff."

JUST WIN A ROUND: Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets

Best Championship odds: Jazz +1600

Wright's thoughts: "It would be greatly disappointing if [these teams] don't get out of Round 1. These are teams that nobody actually thinks can win the title — sorry Bulls — but a one-and-done would be devastating. I don't think Quin Snyder survives a one-and-done. For the Bulls and Cavs, it wouldn't be devastating, but it'd be disappointing. And for all the Nikola Jokic calculator-pounder guys, they would really have a problem."

L.A. LOOMING: Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers

Best Championship odds: Lakers +3300

Wright's thoughts: "Don't pretend like anybody in the West would be thrilled if their Round 1 opponent is the Lakers with LeBron and AD [Anthony Davis] or the Clippers if Kawhi [Leonard] comes back. We don't know what's going on with Paul George. There's a world where these teams don't even make the playoffs. There's also a world where they are incredibly dangerous."

PUNCHER'S CHANCE: Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks

Best Championship odds: Nets +500

Wright's thoughts: "There are three people and one aura that should frighten anybody that's to play these teams. These people are Kevin Durant, Ja Morant and Luka Doncic. And the aura is Heat culture, marinating down from the rafters and Pat Riley's box. Because of these three people and Heat culture, you can't say these teams can't make the Finals. They absolutely can. Durant, Ja and Luka are good enough and the Heat vibe is enough where they at least have a puncher's chance."

CHAMPIONSHIP OR BUST: Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers

Championship odds: Warriors +450, 76ers +650

Wright's thoughts: "I'm not saying that the window would close on either of these teams, but they are full-fledged, all-in for the title. What [would] a title would mean for the Sixers? Daryl Morey, total vindication. James Harden, total vindication. And with a title, is Joel Embiid the fourth-best international player ever?

"What [would] a title would mean for the Warriors? Not only would Steph [Curry] get his fourth ring, but I think Draymond [Green] and Iggy [Andre Iguodala] become Hall of Fame locks."

NO. 1 CONTENDER: Phoenix Suns

Championship odds: +425

Wright's thoughts: "I actually don't think the Chris Paul injury is necessarily bad. I think Chris Paul being out — and it's not a soft tissue injury — he just lowers the chances that he will suffer a soft tissue injury right before the postseason. I think he'll be fine. I think they have enough of a cushion on Golden State that they'll still be the 1-seed, so I think they'll be fine."

FAVORITES: Milwaukee Bucks

Championship odds: +650

Wright's thoughts: "The favorites are obviously Milwaukee. Jrue Holiday is having an underrated, awesome season. I think Khris Middleton will get back on track post All-Star break. … And it feels like [Antetokounmpo] is in cruise control. So I think they're still the favorites. They have the best player in the league."

