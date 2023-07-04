Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani running away with 2023 AL MVP, huge shift in odds Published Jul. 4, 2023 12:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The American League MVP race was expected to be a showdown between New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. But a look at the odds reveals that Shotime Ohtani is at the top of the board after Judge — the reigning AL MVP — was sidelined with a torn toe ligament on June 3.

FOX Sports MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal recently reported Judge likely won't return prior to the MLB All-Star Game on July 11, so instead of a two-player race for MVP, bettors are bracing for Ohtani to embark on a rare two-way player feat.

Can Ohtani pull off the MVP/Cy Young double this season? He's coming off a monster in June, where he was named AL Player of the Month and saw his AL MVP odds shorten in a week to -1450 from +500.

The MVP seems like a foregone conclusion. Now, if he keeps this up, can he also double-dip and win the Cy Young, too? Let's look at the current odds for both.

AMERICAN LEAGUE MVP ODDS*

Shohei Ohtani, Angels: -1450 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)

Corey Seager, Rangers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Wander Franco, Rays: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Marcus Semien, Rangers: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Randy Arozarena, Rays: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Adley Rutschman, Orioles: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kyle Tucker, Astros: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

José Ramírez, Guardians: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Yandy Díaz, Rays: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Mike Trout, Angels: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Alex Bregman, Astros: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Yordan Álvarez, Astros: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Rafael Devers, Red Sox: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Aaron Judge, Yankees: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Adolis García, Texas Rangers: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

AMERICAN LEAGUE CY YOUNG ODDS*

Framber Valdez, Astros: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Gerrit Cole, Yankees: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Shohei Ohtani, Angels: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Shane McClanahan, Rays: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Luis Castillo, Mariners: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Joe Ryan, Twins: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Sonny Gray, Twins: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

George Kirby, Mariners: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

* odds as of 7/4/2023

Shohei leads the majors in home runs as a hitter, is third in strikeouts as a pitcher and is a strong betting choice for the AL MVP and Cy Young Awards.

The last player to win the Cy Young and league MVP in the same season was Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw in 2014. Kershaw was the ninth player to achieve the feat.

But Ohtani is trying to achieve a much more difficult feat than Kershaw's 2014 accomplishment. And truthfully, it's comparing apples and oranges because although Kershaw hit .175 that season, Clayton wasn't an everyday player like the Angels superstar.

Why Shohei Ohtani is the best player in MLB history Colin Cowherd explains why Shohei Ohtani is the best baseball player of all-time and it is 'not even close.'

Will Ohtani, who recently passed Babe Ruth for most pitching strikeouts for a player with 100 home runs (Ohtani has 568, Ruth 501), win his first Cy Young Award?

Will Shohei win the AL MVP award two years after he was voted the best player in the league?

The Angels star is hitting .306 with 31 home runs, 68 RBIs and a .670 slugging percentage.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani highlights Ben Verlander's team of the month

He is 7-3 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 127 strikeouts and 39 walks in 95.1 innings. And he's the AL co-leader in strikeouts per nine innings pitched (12.0) with Toronto's Kevin Gausman.

Are you ready to put some money down on Ohtani's futures wagers? Keep reading FOX Sports for the latest on Ohtani's achievements.

