Report: MLB plans to address players' uniform complaints per union memo
Report: MLB plans to address players' uniform complaints per union memo

Updated Apr. 28, 2024 8:48 p.m. ET

Major League Baseball plans to introduce changes to the oft-criticized new Nike uniforms this season, ESPN reported.

According to ESPN, a memo sent out by the MLB Players' Association on Sunday said that Nike — not Fanatics, which manufactures the uniforms — was to blame for the uniform issues that caused criticism from both fans and players when the jerseys were rolled out at the beginning of spring training.

The fixes that MLB reportedly plans to make to the uniforms include a return to larger name lettering on the backs of jerseys, fixing mismatched shades of gray on road jerseys and pants, and reverting to a "higher quality zipper" on the pants.

The memo reportedly went as far as praising Fanatics for how it has listened to player and fan feedback while shading Nike for not taking a similar approach. 

Nike has been MLB's official uniform supplier since 2019.

