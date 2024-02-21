Major League Baseball MLBPA hoping to make changes to new uniforms before Opening Day Published Feb. 21, 2024 11:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Major League Baseball Players Association is hoping changes will be made before the regular season to the new uniforms that have been panned by some players over the first week of spring training.

Union executive director Tony Clark told reporters that the MLBPA is "frustrated" over the uniform changes as it aims to adjust the jerseys by Opening Day on March 28.

"We are on the phone with the requisite parties that are involved in making that decision because we aren't," Clark said after attending Los Angeles Angels camp on Tuesday. "We're trying to make sure our guys have what they need in the fashion that they need it. And it's reflective of what being a major-league ballplayer should be reflective of.

"It's an ongoing dialogue. Hopefully, we can get some things done over the course of the next six weeks of spring training. Because I'd hate to be in a place where we're still having conversations about some of the challenges we have in that regard once the lights come on."

Several MLB players voiced their concerns over the new uniforms, which were designed by Nike and produced by Fanatics, when pitchers and catchers began to report to spring training earlier in February. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas pitcher Miles Mikolas told reporters that the uniforms "look cheap" while Angels outfielder Taylor Ward said the jerseys feel "kind of like papery."

The reviews for the new uniforms haven't all been negative. In a press release by MLB announcing the new "Nike Vapor Premier" uniforms, a few of the game's top stars praised the new jerseys. Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. said the uniforms "fit better and feel lighter," adding that they fit his fast playing style more than the old uniforms. Cardinals star Nolan Arenado said that the new jersey is "almost like wearing my favorite shirt out on the field — and so easy to move around in." Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman said the new uniforms "are much more breathable."

"It's really going to make a difference during those hot summer games when I'm in full gear," Rutschman added.

Those comments match what MLB aimed to do in designing the new uniforms, saying it developed the jerseys over multiple years as they were "engineered to improve mobility, moisture management and fit, while keeping sustainability in mind."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred emphasized that point when he was asked about the negative reviews by reporters earlier in February.

"The jerseys are different," Manfred said. "They're designed to be performance wear as opposed to what has traditionally been worn, so they are going to be different. … I think that they're going to be really popular."

Manfred also defended Nike, who has been MLB's jersey provider since 2019, as he made it a point to say that they are "Nike jerseys."

"So we entered this partnership with Nike because of who they are and the kinds of products that they use," Manfred said. "Everything they've done for us so far has been absolutely, 100% successful across the board."

Still, there might be some changes on the horizon. Nike and Fanatics representatives are expected to visit spring training facilities in the upcoming weeks as they look for possible ways to "modify" the jerseys, according to MLB Network.

As Clark conducts his own tour around spring training facilities, he made it clear that he'd like to see changes made.

"Any time there's change, there's an adjustment period. Sometimes that adjustment period goes well, sometimes not so much. In this instance, there appear to be some misses that could have otherwise not been misses," Clark said.

