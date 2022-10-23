Major League Baseball
MLB Championship Series top plays: Padres-Phillies, Astros-Yankees
Major League Baseball

MLB Championship Series top plays: Padres-Phillies, Astros-Yankees

1 hour ago

The MLB playoffs continue Sunday with Game 5 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1, followed by Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees (7:07 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Padres at Phillies (PHI leads 3-1)

Sun 6:37 PM
MLB
RUN LINE
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Diego Padres
SD
Philadelphia Phillies
PHI

Astros at Yankees (HOU leads 3-0)

Sun 11:07 PM
TBS
MLB
RUN LINE
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Astros
HOU
New York Yankees
NYY
